Sanjay Leela Bhansali launches his own music label says music brings joy and peace to me
Sanjay Leela Bhansali launches his own music label, says, 'music brings joy and peace to me'

Updated on: 07 March,2024 05:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In the spirit of celebrating musical brilliance and artistic collaboration, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali launches his own music label

Sanjay Leela Bhansali launches his own music label, says, 'music brings joy and peace to me'

Pic courtesy/ IMDb

Sanjay Leela Bhansali launches his own music label, says, 'music brings joy and peace to me'
Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the visionary filmmaker renowned for his cinematic masterpieces that seamlessly blend visual splendor with musical brilliance, now launches his very own music label, Bhansali Music.


Within the vibrant tapestry of Indian cinema, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's name has become synonymous with enchanting storytelling, where every frame is adorned with soul-stirring melodies. With Bhansali Music, the filmmaker will extend his creative prowess to the realm of music, collaborating with talented musicians and artists to produce captivating compositions for his films and memorable independent albums.


Sanjay Leela Bhansali's cinematic creations have consistently left audiences spellbound, with music playing an integral role in the narrative. From the grandeur of 'Deewani Mastani' to the haunting melodies of 'Black,' Bhansali's compositions resonate with depth and passion, weaving themselves into the fabric of his films.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhansali Productions (@bhansaliproductions)

His partnerships with accomplished composers like Ismail Darbar, Monty Sharma, and even himself have given birth to some of the most iconic and melodious tracks in Hindi cinema. Whether it's the grandeur of 'Deewani Mastani' from 'Bajirao Mastani' or the beauty of 'Lal Ishq' or the colors of 'Ghoomar' from 'Padmaavat' Bhansali's music resonates with depth and passion.

Every note, every lyric, seems painstakingly selected to narrate tales of love, longing, sacrifice, and triumph. Bhansali's artistic vision and craft have always transcended boundaries and made waves all across the globe. Not just in India but the filmmaker enjoys a massive fan base internationally as well. 

Reflecting on the launch of Bhansali Music, Sanjay Leela Bhansali remarks, "Music brings me great joy and peace. It’s an integral part of my being. I am now launching my own music label 'Bhansali Music' I wish the audience to experience the same joy and spiritual connect that I feel when I listen to or create music."

Bhansali's music is renowned for its fusion of tradition and modernity, seamlessly blending classical forms with contemporary compositions. Whether evoking the majesty of historical epics or capturing the essence of modern romance, Bhansali's melodies resonate with audiences across generations.

Through Bhansali Music, Sanjay Leela Bhansali continues to redefine the boundaries of artistic expression, inviting audiences on a journey where music is not merely an accessory but a soul-stirring force.

sanjay leela bhansali bajirao mastani padmavati bollywood Bollywood Entertainment Entertainment News
