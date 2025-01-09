Rishab Sharma is a 26-year-old sitarist. Sanya Malhotra is older than him by 6 years. He is the youngest and last disciple of the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar

Bollywood’s curly-haired beauty Sanya Malhotra, who is known for her acting prowess has reportedly found love in sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma. In the pictures shared on Reddit, the duo can be seen attending an event together. However, they refrained from posing in the same frame. Check out the post below.

Who is Rishab Sharma?

Rishab Sharma is a 26-year-old sitarist. Sanya is older than him by 6 years. He is the youngest and last disciple of the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar. According to reports, he was introduced to the world of music at the age of 10. He was the first sitarist to perform solo at the White House during a Diwali event hosted by President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris in 2022. He is also an advocate for mental health.

Sanya Malhotra’s acting journey

Born in Delhi, the 32-year-old star made her acting debut in 2016 with the Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal. After which, she was seen in films such as Pataakha, Badhaai Ho, Ludo, Shakuntala Devi, Jawan, Sam Bahadur, Pagglait, Meenakshi Sundareshwar, and Kathal to name a few.

Sanya Malhotra’s work front

Talking about work, the actress is with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Maniesh Paul. It is reportedly the sequel to Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

She will also be seen in Mrs directed by Aarti Kadav. Sanya plays the lead in the film, which also stars Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh. The film is the Hindi adaption of the Malayalam drama, 'The Great Indian Kitchen'. The original film tells the story of a newlywed woman, who struggles to be the submissive wife that her husband and his family expect her to be. It is said to be gearing up for a January 2025 release.

Mid-day earlier reported that Sanya will be seen with Rajkummar Rao once again for a second film together after Hit: The First Case (2022). It is directed by Vivek Daschaudhary. “The story revolves around a Mumbai-based couple and all the quirky, loving characters that form a part of their journey. The dark comedy focuses on the hard life in Mumbai," revealed a source.