Breaking News
Seven-year-old dies after falling into pit near Kurla Depot
Cyclone Fengal begins landfall near Puducherry-Tamil Nadu Coasts
Cyclone Fengal: Chennai Airport closes operations until 4 am on December 1
PM Modi to attend Maharashtra govt swearing-in on Dec 5
Do they want Central rule in Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) slams Mahayuti
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotras dark comedy based in Mumbai goes on floors on December 2

Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra's dark comedy based in Mumbai goes on floors on December 2

Updated on: 01 December,2024 07:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Top

Sources say Rajkummar Rao’s maiden production, starring Sanya Malhotra and him, to roll on December 2

Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra's dark comedy based in Mumbai goes on floors on December 2

Sanya Malhotra and Rajkummar Rao. Pics/Instagram

Listen to this article
Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra's dark comedy based in Mumbai goes on floors on December 2
x
00:00

December marks the year-end, but to Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, it marks a new beginning. mid-day had already reported that the actor couple is taking the plunge into production (Acting ke aage, November 7). Now, it has been heard that the duo will take their maiden production, a yet-untitled film directed by Vivek Daschaudhary, on floors from December 2.


Led by Rao, the movie will also star Sanya Malhotra, Abhishek Banerjee and Seema Pahwa. It marks the lead actors’ second film together after Hit: The First Case (2022). Sources tell us that Daschaudhary will begin a two-month straight schedule in Mumbai that will run on till the end of January 2025. “The shoot will kick off on December 2, with the director filming the introductory scenes of Rajkummar and Sanya’s characters. Last week, the lead pair did a look test with stylist Sheetal Sharma, who is designing the look for the film’s characters. The movie will be shot on sets in and around Mumbai,” says the source.


While little is known about the plot, an insider tells us that  Mumbai forms an important part of the film, which will première on Netflix. The source elaborates, “The story revolves around a Mumbai-based couple and all the quirky, loving characters that form a part of their journey. The dark comedy focuses on the hard life in Mumbai. Rajkummar liked how Vivek had offered a quirky and cool take on the story.”


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sanya malhotra Rajkummar Rao patralekha Abhishek Banerjee bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK