Sanya Malhotra and Rajkummar Rao. Pics/Instagram

Listen to this article Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra's dark comedy based in Mumbai goes on floors on December 2 x 00:00

December marks the year-end, but to Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, it marks a new beginning. mid-day had already reported that the actor couple is taking the plunge into production (Acting ke aage, November 7). Now, it has been heard that the duo will take their maiden production, a yet-untitled film directed by Vivek Daschaudhary, on floors from December 2.

Led by Rao, the movie will also star Sanya Malhotra, Abhishek Banerjee and Seema Pahwa. It marks the lead actors’ second film together after Hit: The First Case (2022). Sources tell us that Daschaudhary will begin a two-month straight schedule in Mumbai that will run on till the end of January 2025. “The shoot will kick off on December 2, with the director filming the introductory scenes of Rajkummar and Sanya’s characters. Last week, the lead pair did a look test with stylist Sheetal Sharma, who is designing the look for the film’s characters. The movie will be shot on sets in and around Mumbai,” says the source.

While little is known about the plot, an insider tells us that Mumbai forms an important part of the film, which will première on Netflix. The source elaborates, “The story revolves around a Mumbai-based couple and all the quirky, loving characters that form a part of their journey. The dark comedy focuses on the hard life in Mumbai. Rajkummar liked how Vivek had offered a quirky and cool take on the story.”