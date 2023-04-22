Sanya Malhotra kick starts promotions for her upcoming film 'Kathal'

Inspired by true events, this film showcases Sanya Malhotra, in a never seen before avatar

Kathal

Sanaya Malhotra has kick-started promotions in Delhi for her upcoming film 'Kathal' and it was a trip down memory lane as she visited various hubs from college campus to the Gurudwara.

Sharing moments from her fan and fun-filled promotions she cautioned her social media post saying, "I’m back in my home ground; Delhi and all set to promote my upcoming film Kathal. Feels extremely nostalgic coming back to the DU Campus; interacting with the dramatic club; unveiling my films teaser and even performing on the SRCC stage! As I begin the countdown to the release of this very special film , I seek blessings and also hope that you guys enjoy this film as much as I enjoyed shooting it."

Kathal is written by Ashok Mishra and directed by Yashowardhan Mishra, it releases on 19 May 2023 on Netflix. The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga and Achin Jain under the banners Balaji Motion Pictures and Sikhya Entertainment. The actress also has Jawan, Sam Bahadur, and Mrs in the pipeline.

Inspired by true events, this film showcases Sanya Malhotra, in a never seen before avatar, playing the role of a sincere and determined cop on a mission to find the missing Kathals.

Sanya had earlier told mid-day.com, "We just finished the shoot and that character has taught me a lot of things. A very important story and I can't wait for people to watch it. There is a very short clip that we released when we started shooting. In it I say 'Is case ko humne kabootar ke antadiyon jaise uljha rakha hai. I'm playing a cop and I cannot wait for people to watch what we have done. Even I can't wait to watch what I have done in the film."

