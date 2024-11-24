As Mrs premières at the International Film Festival of India, actor Sanya Malhotra says it made her question gender roles and understand her mother better

When she watched The Great Indian Kitchen (2021), Sanya Malhotra could see Jeo Baby’s film doing what good cinema does—asking questions that haven’t been raised before. So, when the actor was offered its Hindi adaptation, Mrs, she took no time to say yes to it. “My yes to the film was both as an actor and a woman,” she tells us, at the movie’s Asia première at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Mrs features (left) Sanya Malhotra and (right) Kanwaljit Singh

Nimisha Sajayan was widely praised for her performance in the Malayalam original, which told the story of a young dancer whose life becomes restricted to the kitchen after marriage. Did Malhotra feel the pressure of stepping into her shoes? “I never compare myself with anyone. If I put myself in this mindset, I will be leading with fear, which I don’t want to do,” she explains, adding that director Arati Kadav and writer Anu Singh Choudhary made Mrs personal and novel. “We have made this personal and palatable to the north Indian audience. Arati and Anu have brought their own lived-in experiences to the script. All I thought about was I have to do it in a way that it travels far and wide, and people take away something from it.”

If the acclaim and love from various festivals is any indication, Malhotra’s efforts have already paid off. As she awaits the film’s release in January, she says Mrs has already brought a change in her. “The process of interviewing women for the character opened up a lot of things in me, and I’m constantly questioning and correcting myself,” she says, sharing a personal anecdote about how her view on gender roles has changed. “Whenever I used to go back home, my mother felt pressured to cook for me. Having worked in the kitchen all these years, she has an aversion to it now. [At the same time] she’d be apologetic about it, saying, ‘I didn’t cook anything good for you.’ To date, I tell her that cooking is not a way of proving her love to me. Everyone around us says maa ke haath ka khana is ultimate love. That’s there. But no one should feel pressured to do it.”