Sanya Malhotra could not help get emotional as she received a standing ovation from the audience who watched her film Mrs at the Indian Film Festival in Melbourne

Sanya Malhotra recently attended the premiere of her upcoming film 'Mrs' at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). She is on cloud nine after seeing the audience reaction to the film. The actress received a standing ovation for her performance in the film, which is directed by Arati Kadav. A video featured Sanya getting emotional as audiences stood up and applauded the film as well as Sanya's performance.

Sanya took to Instagram to share a video of herself from the Melbourne film festival soaking in the audience acceptance.

Sharing the video, where she can be seen tearing up, she wrote, "I want to thank all of you for the incredible response and the standing ovation we received for “Mrs” last night at @iffmelbourne.Your support means the world to us. This film is a labor of love, and we’re thrilled it resonated with you. A huge thanks to my amazing team—this wouldn’t have been possible without your talent and dedication. Here’s to more stories that inspire! Eagerly waiting for the film to release in India 🇮🇳 now #MrsInMelbourne".

Post the premiere in the Australian city, the actress expressed how she prepped for the role of Richa in 'Mrs'. She said she met several women and took help of a very close friend, who had similar experiences as shown in the film.

"She graciously shared her therapy notes, which I used to read almost every day and used to feel anger and sadness both, as I was very close to her. It pains me to know that some women are going through this, have accepted it and have given up on their dreams and they want," the actress shared, adding that every day on the sets of 'Mrs' was "brilliant". She also spoke about how she wants to do films that leave an impact and inspire, especially women.

Sanya-starrer 'Mrs' is an official adaptation of Malayalam film 'The Great Indian Kitchen'. The film has been receiving an incredible response at international film festivals. Earlier this year, Sanya won Best Actress award at the New York Indian Film Festival, which has amped up excitement among her fans to witness the film in theatres. While ‘Mrs’ continues to make waves nationally and internationally, Sanya Malhotra is gearing up for an interesting line-up of projects. She is currently prepping up for ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ and ‘Thug Life’. She also has an untitled film with Anurag Kashyap in the pipeline.