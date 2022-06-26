Breaking News
Sanya Malhotra reveals who the real owner of her house is!

Updated on: 26 June,2022 05:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Sanya joins mid-day.com's Celebrity Pet Parents

Sanya Malhotra reveals who the real owner of her house is!

Sanya Malhotra/Instagram


Sanya Malhotra is the latest guest on mid-day.com's Celebrity Pet Parents. The actress who is pet mom to her Persian cat Laila says the feline is the real owner of her house!




Sanya says, "She's the owner of my house, I pay her rent because I'm travelling. The contract should be made on her name. Laila loves watching television and the mews the minute I switch it on. Otherwise, you won't hear a sound from her. There are some cat games on Youtube, that's her favourite thing to do."


Speaking about why she decided to adopt a cat, the actress says, "I was fostering a cat and that transformed me. I started linking cats too. I love dogs and all animals, except lizards."

