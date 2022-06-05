Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Watch video! Sanya Malhotra opens up about her Netflix project 'Kathal'

Updated on: 05 June,2022 10:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Sanya Malhotra joins Flashback with the stars

Watch video! Sanya Malhotra opens up about her Netflix project 'Kathal'

Sanya Malhotra/Instagram


Sanya Malhotra is the latest guest on mid-day.com's special series, 'Flashback with the stars.' Opening up about her Netflix project 'Kathal,' she says, "We just finished the shoot and that character has taught me a lot of things. A very important story and I can't wait for people to watch it. There is a very short clip that we released when we started shooting. In it I say 'Is case ko humne kabootar ke antadiyon jaise uljha rakha hai. I'm playing a cop and I cannot wait for people to watch what we have done. Even I can't wait to watch what I have done in the film."

sanya malhotra web series netflix

