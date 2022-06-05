Watch video! Sanya Malhotra opens up about her Netflix project 'Kathal'

Sanya Malhotra joins Flashback with the stars

Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra is the latest guest on mid-day.com's special series, 'Flashback with the stars.' Opening up about her Netflix project 'Kathal,' she says, "We just finished the shoot and that character has taught me a lot of things. A very important story and I can't wait for people to watch it. There is a very short clip that we released when we started shooting. In it I say 'Is case ko humne kabootar ke antadiyon jaise uljha rakha hai. I'm playing a cop and I cannot wait for people to watch what we have done. Even I can't wait to watch what I have done in the film."

