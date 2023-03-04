Sanya Malhotra wraps her 'special film' with 'best people', shares photos with her crew from wrap-up party

On Saturday, Sanya took to Instagram stories and treated fans with a couple of pictures from the wrap-up party. In the group photo, Sanya posed with Harman Baweja and Arati Kadav

(Pics courtesy: Sanya Malhotra/ Instagram)

Actor Sanya Malhotra on Saturday shared a glimpse of wrap-up celebrations of her "special film."

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Wrapped up a special film with the best people. Can't wait for you all to watch it."

Sanya who is gearing up for Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'The Great Indian Kitchen'. Helmed by 'Cargo' fame Arati Kadav and is produced by Harman Baweja

The original film tells the story of a newlywed woman, who struggles to be the submissive wife that her husband and his family expect her to be. It stars Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Sanya was last seen in the mystery thriller film 'Hit: The First case' alongside Rajkummar Rao which failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Sanya will be next seen in the upcoming comedy film 'Kathal' which will premiere on the OTT platform Netflix.

'Kathal' marks the actor's fourth digital release after 'Ludo', 'Pagglait' and 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar'.

Apart from that, she also has director Meghna Gulzar's next period film 'Sam Bahadur' alongside Vicky Kaushal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

