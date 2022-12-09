Sara Ali Khan adopts a RELATABLE method to travel back home by local train amidst crazy Mumbai traffic

She even posted a video of her travel by local train
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah
There is hardly anyone out there who has not faded the traffic woes in the ever-busy roads of Mumbai. While some people go by vehicle, others take the local train. Actor Sara Ali Khan has time and again proven she is the most relatable of all. The actress understands how traveling in Mumbai can be time-consuming and locals are the best options to go anywhere as early as possible. While Sara Ali Khan is one hell of a performer, she is also popular for her wit, intelligence, and shayari.
Also Read: Sara Ali Khan wishes grandma Sharmila Tagore on her birthday with a heartfelt post, check out
Taking to social media, she shared a video from a local as she travels back home from the shoot of 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' along with some of her known ones. In the video she says “we are in a local train because at this hour, Mumbai traffic can drive you insane”. In the caption, she wrote, “Namaste Darshako, Today we used our brain, Samay ka sadupyog we took a train”.
View this post on Instagram
Also Read: Sara Ali Khan gets nostalgic as her debut film 'Kedarnath' turns 4
She will be next seen in Maddock's next opposite Vicky Kaushal, 'Gaslight' opposite Vikrant Massey and Chitrangadha. She also has the recently announced 'Metro.. Inn Dino' opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in the pipeline. Besides these, she will also be seen in 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'. Speaking about 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', just a few weeks back, Varun Dhawan, in his inimitable signature style, had revealed that Sara Ali Khan will play a valiant, lion-hearted freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of Quit India Movement in 1942. The film is a thriller drama, which has been inspired by true events. The film ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, has been written by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer. Being a Dharmatic Entertainment Production, the film is being produced by the suave film maker Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, with Somen Mishra serving as the co-producer and is being directed by Kannan Iyer. The Amazon Original Movie will be available to Prime members in over 240 countries and territories upon its release.