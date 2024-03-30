Sara Ali Khan distributes food outside temple during Ramadan, netizens say, ‘good job’

A video, of Sara Ali Khan distributing food outside a temple in the city during Ramadan, goes viral

Sara Ali Khan distributes food. Pic/Manav Manglani

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most favourite actresses in the industry; every time she gets spotted, she brings smiles to her fans' faces. Today, once again, Sara was seen in the city, and yet again, she stole hearts. The actress was seen distributing food outside a temple in the city during Ramadan.

A paparazzi page took to Instagram and shared a video of the actress distributing food to the needy. In the video, we could see Sara Ali Khan wearing an orange T-shirt with comfy black trousers. The actress was seen having conversations with the women seated outside the temple as she gave them food boxes.

As soon as this video of Sara was out on social media, fans started reacting to it. Netizens lauded Sara Ali Khan for her kind gesture. One fan wrote, “Sara Ali Khan is making headlines for her recently released period drama 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'. The actress’ film was released on Amazon Prime Video, and the movie received good reactions from netizens.” “Good job Sara,” wrote another. A third user commented, “Good job, Sara Ali Khan didi.” While others dropped heart emojis.

Sara Ali Khan on the work front:

Sara Ali Khan is making headlines for her recently released period drama 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'. The actress’ film was released on Amazon Prime Video, and the movie received good reactions from netizens.

A Dharmatic Entertainment Production, the Amazon Original Movie is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. Directed by Kannan Iyer, the film has been written by Iyer and Darab Farooqui. The film also features Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Neil, and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles. The film premiered exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on March 21 in Hindi with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The actress has several intriguing projects in her kitty, including Metro... In Dino and Jagan Shakti's untitled project. Recently, Sara was also seen in Netflix’s ‘Munder Mubarak’.