Sara Ali Khan pens heartfelt note on Sushant Singh Rajput's second death anniversary

Picture courtesy/Sara Ali Khan's Instagram account

On Sushant Singh Rajput's 2nd death anniversary, his co-star Sara Ali Khan penned down a sweet note for the late actor. Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise on June 14 2020 left a void in the heart of his fans and family members.

On Tuesday, the 'Kedarnath' star Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture from the shoot diaries of her film 'Kedarnath' with Sushant Singh Rajput along with a heartfelt note.

In the note, she mentioned how she shared her 'first' moments with the late actor. "From facing the camera for the first time to seeing Jupiter and the Moon through your telescope- so many firsts have happened because of you. Thank you for giving me all those moments and memories."

She further added, "Today on Full Moon night when I look up at the sky I know you'll be up there amongst your favourite stars and constellations, shining bright. Now and forever. #JaiBholenath " Sara Ali Khan made her acting debut alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in her 2018 flick 'Kedarnath', directly by Abhishek Kapoor.

The plot of the movie was based on the devastating floods which occured in Uttarakhand in 2013. The film was an inter-faith love story between a wealthy Hindu girl (played by Sara) and a pithoo Muslim boy (played by Sushant). Sushant walked long distances with Sara on his back as a requirement for the film.

The actor passed away in 2020 at his Bandra residence which created a lot of controversies. The CBI was brought to investigate the actor's death from various angles. Post demise, his Patna residence was turned into his memorial with the late actor's telescope, books, guitar and other personal things. Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with 'Kai Po Che' and was known for his kind gesture, and always treated his fans with utmost pleasure, he gathered a lot of popularity after his biggest success 'M.S Dhoni - The Untold Story'.

Coming to Rajput, success happened pretty early in the form of Pavitra Rishta, a very famous and popular television show. After Pavitra Rishta and its subsequent success, it was Bollywood calling for Rajput and he made a gripping debut with 2013's Kai Po Che. A resonating, relevant film that explored the themes of friendship, religion, and hope, Rajput delivered a confident, charismatic performance and it was immediately announced that a new star had arrived on the block.

There was no looking back for the actor then. He went on to do films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, and Chhichhore. His most memorable performance came in 2016 when he took the challenge to emulate the physical and emotional nuances of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his biopic, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Lauded by fans and critics alike for his effective and energetic performance, Rajput nailed such a complex character with ease and aplomb!

