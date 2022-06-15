Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sara Ali Khan pens heartfelt note on Sushant Singh Rajputs second death anniversary

Sara Ali Khan pens heartfelt note on Sushant Singh Rajput's second death anniversary

Updated on: 15 June,2022 10:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

On Tuesday, the 'Kedarnath' star Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture from the shoot diaries of her film 'Kedarnath' with Sushant Singh Rajput along with a heartfelt note

Sara Ali Khan pens heartfelt note on Sushant Singh Rajput's second death anniversary

Picture courtesy/Sara Ali Khan's Instagram account


On Sushant Singh Rajput's 2nd death anniversary, his co-star Sara Ali Khan penned down a sweet note for the late actor. Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise on June 14 2020 left a void in the heart of his fans and family members. 

On Tuesday, the 'Kedarnath' star Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture from the shoot diaries of her film 'Kedarnath' with Sushant Singh Rajput along with a heartfelt note. 




 
 
 
 
 
