Sara Ali Khan reveals what she would steal from her 'Murder Mubarak' co-stars

Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Vijay Varma, Sanjay Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, and Homi Adajania recently appeared on the IMDb original series 'Burning Questions' to talk about their film 'Murder Mubarak' that is currently streaming on Netflix. The movie is an official adaptation of the murder-mystery novel, 'Club You To Death' by Anuja Chauhan. Together, the cast shared insights on their collaboration and provided interesting anecdotes about the film.

When asked what she would steal from the cast of 'Murder Mubarak' if she were a kleptomaniac in real life just like her character in the film, Sara Ali Khan replied, “I think I would take Tisca (Chopra) ma’am’s bilingual eloquence. Yeah, it’s amazing. I think Lolo’s (Karisma Kapoor) infectious energy while singing. Sanjay (Kapoor) sir’s selflessness. I admire Vijay's (Varma) versatility. I'd covet Homi (Adajania) sir’s patience, and Suhail’s (Nayyar) undiscovered talent. From Dimple (Kapadia) aunty, I would steal her timeless beauty and her hair. And from Pankaj (Tripathi) sir, I would take everything he embodies.”

When asked which cast member's real-life personality is closest to their character, and why, Vijay Varma responded, “I think it’s me. I mean, this character is an outsider on the inside, so I feel a connection with him.” Homi Adajania added, “Yes, I agree. Akash Dogra is a bit of an underdog. Not that Vijay Varma is an underdog anymore. He once was, and he's still trying to hold onto that part of his identity. But now he’s become a star, so he's the top dog.”

Meanwhile, at the trailer launch talking about his character, Vijay had said, "It is a little bit of a break from the bad guys I have played. I would like to say that. Although it's a mystery, I won't reveal much."

Delving further into his character, Varma hinted at Oberoi's persona, revealing, "But Akash Oberoi is a lawyer, his heart is broken, that's all I know. He has a love and hate relationship with this Club, and he wants to run away from it. So, this is what I can say right now."

Regarding Karisma Kapoor’s character in Murder Mubarak, Homi Adajania remarked, “Lolo is portraying a B-grade slasher flick, cult heroine in the film, which is quite different from her usual roles.” Kapoor herself added, “Yes, I think she was very different, eccentric, quirky, and a bit crazily weird. So yeah, she was very different from me.”