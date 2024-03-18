Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia attended 'Ul Jalool Ishq' wrap-up party at Manish Malhotra's residence.

Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Vijay Varma offers to hold Tamannaah Bhatia's purse in viral video, here's how the actress reacted x 00:00

Actors Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh have finished shooting for their upcoming drama 'Ul Jalool Ishq'. On Sunday night, the actors arrived at celebrity designer Manish Malhotra's residence in Mumbai for a wrap-up bash. Manish is the producer of the film.

Vijay came with his girlfriend and actress Tamannaah Bhatia. The much-in-love couple held each other close as they posed for the paparazzi. Having said that, a video of the two engaging in a fun banter has been doing rounds on social media. The clip shows Vijay offering to hold Tamannaah’s purse. The actress blushes, smiles, and says “No thank you.”

The two looked stylish as they made a grand arrival. Tamannaah wore a sultry red strap-sleeved dress while Vijay looked debonair in a casual avatar. Watch the video below.

Helmed by Vibhu Puri, 'Ul Jalool Ishq' also stars veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi in the lead roles. The release date is yet to be disclosed.

Notably, Tamannaah and Vijay's relationship rumours started after an alleged kissing video of theirs from New Year 2023 had gone viral on the internet. The couple was also seen romancing in 'Lust Stories 2'. After months of speculations about the actors dating each other, Tamannaah confirmed her relationship with Vijay in an interview in June last year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay is basking in the success of 'Murder Mubarak' which was released on Netflix. Directed by Homi Adajania, it also stars Sara Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and Tisca Chopra. This film is about a whodunit that unravels many more mysteries once the investigation starts. It's captivating and hilarious at the same time. Vijay will next be seen in the much-awaited web series 'Mirzapur 3'

Tamannaah will be seen in the upcoming film 'Odela 2', a sequel to the superhit OTT film Odela Railway Station. It is centered around the village, its rich culture, heritage, and traditions, and how its true saviour Odela Mallanna Swamy always protects his village from evil forces. Besides that, she also has 'Vedaa' with John Abraham and the Tamil film 'Aranmanai 4' in her kitty.

(With inputs from ANI)