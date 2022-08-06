Breaking News
Entertainment News > Bollywood News

06 August,2022
Sara Ali Khan to start shooting for her third project of the year; details inside

Sara Ali Khan. Pic/Yogen Shah


In the span of the last eight months, since the year started, Sara Ali Khan has wrapped up major portions of two films. The actress is now all set to kickstart her third film for 2022. A source closed to the actress opines, "Sara is currently preparing for her upcoming film, which is all set to start the shoot soon. This will be Sara's 3rd film of the year. Having wrapped up Laxman Utekar's film in January, which went on floors in December last year, Sara straight away went on to her next film set, 'Gaslight' in March."

Throwing light on her current schedule the source said, "Sara will be starting shoot for her 3rd film of the year soon. She is currently in prep mode for the film." Meanwhile, Sara will be next seen in producer Dinesh Vijan and director Laxman Utekar’s next yet-to-be-titled film alongside Vicky Kaushal. Apart from that she also has ‘Gaslight’ with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.


She was last seen on the screen in the film 'Atrangi Re', which was released on Disney+Hotstar in December last year.

