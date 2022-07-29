Sara Ali Khan shares a goofy video from sets with her team after a wrap

The actress also shared a boomerang with her director, earlier in the day. Sara has donned pigtails in the video, making us wonder what is she shooting for

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a boomerang video where she is seen posing with her team after they wrapped up the shoot. In the video, Sara is seen expressing her excitement as they wrap up the shoot. Dressed in a strapless yellow gown with statement earrings, the actress looked gorgeous as ever. She captioned it, ‘Pack Up’.

The actress also shared a boomerang with her director, earlier in the day. Sara has donned pigtails in the video, making us wonder what is she shooting for!

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Atrangi Re’ alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and the critics alike.

