Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika reads out heartfelt letter to father: 'I wish I could have hugged you once'

Satish Kaushik with his daughter Vanshika

Satish Kaushik passed away on March 8 leaving behind a rich legacy of his work. Family and friends of late actor Satish Kaushik assembled at a an event in the city to celebrate his birthday on Thursday. The event was hosted by his a close friend actor Anupam Kher and his wife Shashi and daughter Vanshika. Anil Kapoor, who is a close friend of Kaushik was also in attendance.

At the event, Vanshika read out a letter she wrote for her father. She had given the letter to her father during the cremation. She read out the letter at the event looking at a picture of the letter from a phone.

"Hello Papa, I know that now you are no more but I want you to know that I will always be there for you. Your friends taught me to be strong but I can’t live without you. I miss you so much. If I knew this was going to happen, I would miss school just to spend time with you. I wish I could have hugged you once. You are still in my heart. Like we see in the movies, I wish there is a miracle and you are alive," she read.

Talking to ANI about why he chose to celebrate Satish Kaushik's birthday with a celebratory event, Anupam Kher said, "Rather than mourning about someone's death, we should celebrate their life. About 11 years ago, my father passed away and my parents were married for 59 years, then I planned to celebrate my father' life, so that my mother can spend rest of her life happily. That way this ritual started. Satish and I have been friends for almost 48 years and will continue to be." He added, "Today I am thankful to the people coming and talking about him fondly. So that we can remember him. In fact it was very funny that I had earlier decided that let me not do it because I was too sad and was still mourning his death. 4-5 days ago, Satish came in my dreams and he said 'Yaar tu mere liye kuch nahi kar raha hai kya?', so then I decided to celebrate Satish's life today." The idea of celebrating the birth anniversary of Satish under the lap of music and nostalgic stories has turned to be so beautiful but still heavy on heart. The event which was attended by numerous celebrities and friends of the actor started with orchestral music of some songs including 'Tere Naam' title track.

The celebration consisted of a musical night with stories to celebrate the wonderful life lived by Satish Kaushik. Kher at the event mentioned about his first impression of fellow friend and later meeting him in Mumbai. The 'Kashmir files' actor also explained the type of bond he had with the actor and how well they both spent 48 years together.