'Satyaprem Ki Katha' Box Office: Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan's film collects over Rs 10 crore on day 3

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' goes in top gear mode, showing an impressive growth of 45 percent on Saturday by collecting Rs 10.10 crore, running towards a splendid weekend number. The box office journey of Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' began on 29th June and is only strengthening with every succeeding day. Released on a holiday, the film grabbed its strong presence by collecting Rs 9.25 cr. On the very first day, the film thrived on positive word of mouth and largely positive critical response. Having encountered a working Friday on the next day, the film saw a bare minimal drop and arrayed Rs 7 Cr. on day 2, while the numbers witnessed a growth of 45 percent on Saturday and collected Rs 10.10 Cr.

Meanwhile, on Thursday evening, on the release day of the film, Kiara and Kartik took to social media to thank their fans for their support. Kiara posted a message to her Instagram story that stated, "Feeling extremely emotional reading all the reviews. Katha has been a very special character to me with a crucial message and today seeing you all give her so much love makes my heart so full." Kartik, on the other hand, shared a photo of himself from the Siddhivinayak Temple and commented, "Overwhelmed with your Pure Love."

At the launch of the Garba song 'Sun Sajni', Kartik said it was one movie in which he has felt proud at every stage -- from the narration of the script to the final filming.

He said, "Creative discussions and all take place because the film is extremely precious for us. I think in my entire career I haven't ever been this involved in a film as much as I have been in Satyaprem Ki Katha because I really believe in the subject and I feel proud to be a part of Satyaprem Ki Katha. I think in my filmography maybe this is one film in which I have felt proud in every frame of the film, which I don't know why but on a story level and from the beginning, the first day, when the first narration happened until now when we are on the stage I still have that proud feeling."

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' was released in theaters on 29th June 2023.