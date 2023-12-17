Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: CR to operate mega block on main line on Sunday
NIA arrests third accused in 2022 Attari border drug haul case
Dharavi protest: Not anti-development; my govt was not pro-builder, says Uddhav
Mumbai: CISF constable shoots himself dead at BKC
Maharashtra: Gang of thieves bust by Latur Police, 34 mobile phones recovered
People rejected Rahul Gandhi's seven guarantees: Devendra Fadnavis
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Saurabh Shukla opens up about directing Dry Day

Saurabh Shukla opens up about directing 'Dry Day'

Updated on: 17 December,2023 07:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Actor-director Saurabh Shukla is all set to come up with his new film 'Dry Day', which features Jitendra Kumar and Shriya Pilgaonkar in lead roles

Saurabh Shukla opens up about directing 'Dry Day'

Saurabh Shukla. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Saurabh Shukla opens up about directing 'Dry Day'
x
00:00

Actor-director Saurabh Shukla is all set to come up with his new film 'Dry Day', which features Jitendra Kumar and Shriya Pilgaonkar in lead roles. The film unfolds in the heartland of the country where the protagonist, Gannu (essayed by Jitendra), a small-time goon portrayed by Jitendra Kumar, embarks on a journey against the system.


Amidst the emotional quest to earn the trust and love of his dear ones, Gannu not only confronts external challenges but also struggles with his insecurities and alcoholism.


Excited about the film, Saurabh, who helmed the film, told ANI, " 'Dry Day' is an entertaining film. Also, there's a social message attached to it. One will definitely learn something from the film." Shriya also expressed her excitement about working in the film.


"I feel grateful to be a part of the film. I worked with an amazing team in the film...learnt so much from them. The film is quite entertaining but at the same time it will allow you to ask yourself certain questions," she said.

'Dry Day' will be out on Prime Video on December 22. The film also features veteran actor Annu Kapoor

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

saurabh shukla shriya pilgaonkar bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK