Alia leads World Environment Day campaign against plastic pollution; to be joined by Vidya, Ayushmann, Guneet in a special music video

Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vidya Balan

Listen to this article Say it with a single x 00:00

Every year, Bollywood comes out in full force to fight the good fight for environmental conservation. Last year, Shilpa Shetty, Kapil Sharma and Tara Sutaria had teamed up with Bhamla Foundation for the cause. This year, Alia Bhatt will spearhead the World Environment Day campaign that aims to take a stand against plastic pollution. The actor will feature in the music video, Tik tik plastic that will also include Vidya Balan, Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Guneet Monga, and Ricky Kej. While the video will be unveiled at a grand event held at Bandra Fort on June 5, it will be aired at the G20 summit in September.



Guneet Monga

Environmentalist Asif Bhamla reveals that the theme song has been rendered by Shaan and Shankar Mahadevan, with lyrics by Swanand Kirkire. This year, the idea is to encourage citizens to get rid of single-use plastic. Bhatt, he says, is the perfect face to lead the cause as she resonates with the youth. “The music video will open with Alia Bhatt’s sound bytes. She represents the youth and has always been vocal about environmental issues. We are grateful that [Bollywood stars] have supported the fight against single-use plastic. Some of them set aside their shooting schedule to film the video,” he says.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt becomes first global ambassador for Gucci from India; poses with Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag

He adds that Kej, to show his support for the cause, will perform at the World Environment Day event. Bhatt asserts that doing away with plastic is a crucial step to protect the planet. “I’m glad to support this global campaign. We need to join this effort to beat plastic pollution and find eco-friendly solutions.” For Oscar winner Guneet Monga, it is a cause close to her heart. The producer says, “Climate change is affecting us on an everyday basis, because of our habits. I am here today because I am terrified of what our future will be.” Balan echoes her sentiments, stating, “Shockingly, estimates show that each person consumes more than 50,000 plastic particles per year. That poses a risk to people and the planet. It’s high time we started taking responsibility for our actions.”

usechatgpt init success