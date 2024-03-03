Breaking News
Sayani Gupta drops chic look, says can 'never go wrong with denim'

Updated on: 03 March,2024 06:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Actress Sayani Gupta, shared a chic denim look on Instagram, melting the fans with her hotness

Sayani Gupta. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actress Sayani Gupta, who was last seen in the movie 'Zwigato,' shared a chic denim-on-denim look on Saturday, melting the fans with her hotness. Taking to Instagram, Sayani dropped a glimpse of her outfit of the day. The series of pictures shows Sayani wearing a blue denim corset top, a matching short skirt, and a same coloured denim jacket.


For the makeup, she opted for nude light brown lips, smokey eyes, and heavy brows. The 'Four More Shots Please' fame actress kept her short hair open. The look was completed with denim stilettos, and a small golden handbag.


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Sayani G (@sayanigupta)


The photos are captioned: "Can never go wrong with Denim. Love this ensemble so much that added denim heels to it!" One fan commented on the post: "Love this whole look on you so much," while another said, "How hot are you."

On the professional front, Sayani played a key role in the 2022 movie 'Zwigato' starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami in the lead.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

