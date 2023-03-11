Sayani Gupta Walks For Jajaabor At Lakme Fashion Week

Dressed in Jajaabor, Sayani can be seen wearing an asymmetrical dress that has the perfect mix of summer colours of red, orange and yellow

Pic/ PR

Bollywood actress Sayani Gupta is a true blue fashion icon, especially for Gen Z, be it her reel-life outfits, or real life. The actress is always seen setting fashion trends instead of following them. Recently, at the Lakme Fashion Week, Sayani was seen turning heads with her walk and being the moment.

Dressed in Jajaabor, Sayani can be seen wearing an asymmetrical dress that has the perfect mix of summer colours of red, orange and yellow. The top part of the dress drapes almost like a kimono, studded with golden embellishments and filled with wavy irregular patterns of yellow and orange. The bottom bit is a red ruffled skirt with a beige trail attached to it.

The dress is combined with a pair of black heels with similar golden embellishments and to complete the look, the actress can be seen wearing some dramatic eyeliner. The actress looked super chic and classy in her outfit. The audience was in total awe of her look. Sayani was chosen as the show-stopper for the event and it is without a doubt that neither the dress nor Sayani herself failed to deliver the look.

The actress also won the style icon of the year at the Elle Graduates recently. She has multiple projects in the pipeline she is currently working on. More details will be revealed soon to the audience.

Also sharing the stage was the amazing Zeenat Aman who took the ramp for Shahin Mannan. The gorgeous Kalki Koechlin was the show-stopper for Esha Amin.

Meanwhile, on the work front, a cameo by Sayani Gupta can be spotted in the emotional trailer of 'Zwigato'. Her glimpse in the cameo is super solid and impactful through the trailer. Sayani shines through with her character. The audience also applauded her look in the trailer and how she looks super chic in the trailer.