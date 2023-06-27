Scenes cut, not included in promotions: Rajat Bedi reveals why he was disappointed after Koi...Mil Gaya release

Koi...Mil Gaya: Rajat Bedi reveals how the hit film left him frustrated despite him doing a lot of work on the film

Rajat Bedi. Pic/Instagram

Actor Rajat Bedi essayed the role of Raj Saxena in Rakesh Roshan's 'Koi...Mil Gaya' which also starred Hrithik Roshan. While his character form the film is memorable one, the actor revealed that he was frustrated after the release of the film as his parts were edited out of the final cut.

Rajat Bedi was recently talking about the film on The Mukesh Khanna Show. On the show, he said that he felt stuck in the industry. When asked the reason for the same, he said that even though he got a good break with 'Koi... Mil Gaya', he did not get any benefit from the film because many of his scenes were cut in the final edit. He said in Hindi, “I went to Canada at a point where I was feeling frustrated with my work in the industry. Films worked, there was no bigger hit than Koi Mil Gaya but it did not benefit me.”

He also added, "Because even though I had done a lot of work in that film, my track with Preity Zinta, and Hrithik's track with her...but when the final edit appeared my track was cut. My biggest disappointment was that when the film released, I was completely cut out from the promotions of the film... I was very disappointed because as an actor you have certain expectations."

'Koi...Mil Gaya' was released in 2003. Hrithik Roshan played a boy with mental disability who comes across an alien who changes his life. The alien is accidentally summoned by Roshan using a machine invented by his scientist father. The film also starring Preity Zinta and Rekha was followed with the 'Krrish' franchise.

Rajat also said that he faced many roadblocks in his career as he was either edited out of good parts in movies or his cheques would get bounced after the work. He said that he was quite frustrated back then as he could not figure how he would grow.

Rajat is largely known for his work as an antagonist on screen. He is also remembered for his role in Salman Khan and Govinda-starrer 'Partner'. His other films include Rakht, Aksar and Life Mein Kabhie Kabhiee.