See! Kajol gets nostalgic, shares pics with Salman Khan and Dharmendra as 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya' clocks 26

As her film ‘Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya’ has clocked 26 years in Hindi cinema, actress Kajol took a stroll down memory lane and shared a few photographs from the film. Kajol took to her Instagram where she shared a string of moments from the film featuring Salman Khan, Dharmendra, and Arbaaz Khan. She wrote: “When tying your hair in a plait was a symbol of an innocent girl. #26yearsofpyaarkiyatodarnakya @BeingSalmanKhan @SohailKhan @aapkadharam @arbaazSkhan.”

Released in 1998, ‘Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya’ was a romantic drama directed by Sohail Khan. It was the one and only collaboration between Salman Khan and Kajol as a pair, after having starred in films such as 'Karan Arjun' and 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. The film revolved around Muskan, Suraj, and her brother Vishal Thakur. To get her brother to like him, Suraj does everything to win his heart.

Kajol on the work front

On the work front, Kajol will soon be seen in ‘Do Patti’, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, 'Do Patti' is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerizing hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold.

The thriller is also the maiden project as a producer for writer Kanika Dhillon and actor Kriti Sanon. 'Do Patti' also marks Kriti and Kajol's second collaboration after 'Dilwale'.

Salman Khan on the work front

Meanwhile, Salman is currently basking in the success of his action thriller film 'Tiger 3'. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' was released in theaters on November 12, 2023. It is now streaming on Prime Video. The film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

Reportedly, he will be next seen in director Vishnuvardhan's upcoming film 'The Bull'. However, an official statement about the film is still awaited. He also has 'Tiger vs Pathaan' in his kitty with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. An official announcement regarding the new films in the YRF spy universe is awaited. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has also blocked Eid 2025 for the release of his upcoming film, directed by AR Murugadoss.

