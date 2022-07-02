See Post: Jacqueline Fernandez looks like a diva in her red high slit dress

While taking to her social media, Jacqueline shared some really scorching pictures in which she wore a red hot high slit dress while raising the temperature

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez is definitely an actress who always steals the show with her hot avatars. And the diva is here yet again to catch the eyeballs with her hotness.

Recently, while taking to her social media, Jacqueline shared some really stunning pictures in which she wore a red high slit dress while rising the temperature with her sensual expressions.

Currently, the actress is running back and forth to promote her forthcoming film ‘Vikrant Rona’ where the actress is said to deliver one of the best dance numbers of her career. Meanwhile, Fernandez, recently celebrated Autism Pride day with the employees of Cafe Arpaan on behalf of her NGO ‘You Only Live Once’.

Tajikistan-based singer Abdu Rozik, who etched his name in record books as the world's smallest singer, has been ruling the headlines for all the right reasons. Recently, he posted pictures with his new 'BFF' Jacqueline Fernandez on social media, and ever since then, their fans can't keep calm!

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, the 18-year-old Rozik dropped pretty pictures where the pair is seen having a fun time. In the pictures, Jacqueline was seen wearing a chic white top with checked sky blue pants whereas the singer sported a black jacket with a black t-shirt and hat.

Calling Jacqueline a 'natural beauty', he wrote, "With "no filter" a true natural beauty my new BFF @jacquelinef143." Jacqueline also replied to the post. She wrote, "BFF for life."

