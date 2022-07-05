Breaking News
See Post: Kartik Aaryan takes his team for a Euro trip post 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' success

Updated on: 05 July,2022 07:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The actor shared some pictures with his team on Instagram and wrote- "Great shoot today with all these posers."

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Kartik Aaryan


Kartik Aaryan is on cloud nine post the blockbuster success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Now, the actor has taken his team on a Euro trip for a vacation. The actor shared some pictures with his team on Instagram and wrote- "Great shoot today with all these posers."


 
 
 
 
 
For the unversed, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' continues to enthral the audience with its stellar performances and comic timings. The film hit the OTT platform Netflix last Friday and despite that, it is having a steady run in the cinema halls. Since its release on the OTT platform, it has been number one on the charts, beating blockbusters like RRR and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' hit the screens on May 20 and surpassed everyone's expectations as far as the numbers were concerned. The film is expected to enter the 200-crore club in India very soon. Globally, the film has already crossed the magic figure.

On the work front, Kartik will next be seen in 'Shehzada' opposite Kriti Sanon. The film is said to be a remake of Allu Arjun's hit movie 'Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo' and has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Aman Gill, and Allu Aravind.

