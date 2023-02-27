'Selfiee' Box Office: Akshay Kumar-starrer has a disappointing first weekend; collects Rs 10.3 crore

The total is much lower than that of the first-weekend collection of Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Shehzada'. The film was released in theatres on February 17, a week before 'Selfiee'. Both 'Selfiee' and 'Shehzada' are remakes of South Indian films

Selfiee still

Actor Akshay Kumar's first film of the year has not started on a good note at the box office. Despite largely good reviews, the film failed to attract people to the theatres. After a disastrous opening at 2.55 crore on day 1, the film did not pick up the pace even on the weekend. The actor has been facing a slew of unsuccessful films with 'Selfiee' joining the ranks.

Sharing the box office update of 'Selfiee' on its first weekend, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Selfiee disappoints… Fri 2.55 cr, Sat 3.80 cr, Sun 3.95 cr. Total: ₹ 10.30 cr+. #India biz".

The total is much lower than that of the first-weekend collection of Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Shehzada'. The film was released in theatres on February 17, a week before 'Selfiee'. Both 'Selfiee' and 'Shehzada' are remakes of South Indian films.

Directed by Raj Mehta, 'Selfiee' also stars Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty. The film is bankrolled by Dharma Productions and actor Prithviraj's Production house. 'Selfiee' features Akshay as superstar Vijay and Emraan as a cop who is also a diehard fan and father who is willing to do anything to fulfill his son's dream of taking a picture with Vijay. It is the remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License' which features Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Akshay Kumar said that the failure of his films is totally his fault. He said: "This is not happening to me for the first time. In my career, I have had 16 consecutive flops at a time. There was a time when I had eight films in a row that did not work. Now, I have had three-four films in a row that did not work. The thing is that it happens due to your own fault, film ka na chalna (a film not working). The audience has changed, you need to change, you need to dismantle yourself. You have to start again because the audience requires you to see something else."

"Do not blame the audience or anyone else. It is my fault, 100 per cent. Aapki film na chalna is not because of the audience (a film not working is your fault only). It is because of what you selected. Maybe you have not given the right ingredients in the film," he added.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar recounts his first flight experience from Mumbai to Delhi