Priyanka Chopra. Pic/AFP; Parineeti Chopra. Picture Courtesy/Priyanka Chopra's Instagram account

Listen to this article Priyanka Chopra sends birthday wishes to 'Tisha' aka Parineeti Chopra x 00:00

As actor Parineeti Chopra celebrates her birthday today, global star Priyanka Chopra shared a heartfelt greeting for her.

In a post shared on her Instagram stories, she posted a lovely beach picture of Parineeti. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a black monokini and sunglasses.

Priyanka wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday Tisha. Sending you lots of love on your special day...@parineetichopra".

Parineeti Chopra's brother Shivang Chopra also posted an adorable wish for her. "Happy Birthday Dude! see you in a bit @parineetichopra," he wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivang Chopra (@shivangchopra99)

Recently, Raghav Chadha shared beautiful moments from his first Karwa Chauth with his wife Parineeti Chopra. In one picture, he could be seen breaking her fast, while his touching caption praised her dedication and love for the tradition.

"I'm so in awe of how you fast all day with such strength and grace. You've put so much love and dedication into this day from sunrise to moonrise - am so moved... it leaves me wondering how I can ever match that kind of selflessness... Happy Karwa Chauth, my darling Paru! #KarwaChauth," read his caption.

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023, at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians.

Talking about Parineeti's work front, she was seen in 'Amar Singh Chamkila', in which she shared screen space with Diljit Dosanjh. Imtiaz Ali helmed the film.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' presented the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the eighties due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Diljit portrayed 'Chamkila,' the top-selling artist of his era. Parineeti essayed the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur.

