Sequel to Kartik Aaryan's 'Freddy' on the cards, confirms producer Jay Shewakramani

Weeks after Freddy dropped online, maker says sequel to Kartik Aaryan’s thriller about a serial killer-dentist being developed by writers

The Kartik Aaryan-led thriller has been helmed by Shashanka Ghosh

A shy dentist on the surface, a menacing killer beneath — Kartik Aaryan’s portrayal of the unhinged dentist in Freddy surprised many. Director Shashanka Ghosh deliberately left the film’s climax open-ended, teasing viewers about the possibility of a second instalment. Barely three weeks since Freddy dropped on Disney+ Hotstar, producer Jay Shewakramani has confirmed to mid-day that a sequel to the psychological thriller is in the works. “That open-ended bit [enables us] to look at a sequel, which is definitely on the cards. I have told the writers to work on it. When we get a good story, we’ll make the sequel,” states Shewakramani, pleased by the positive response to the movie. “The kind of love Freddy has got is overwhelming. People, who lost touch with me, have messaged me after watching it.”

Shewakramani

For the producer, the thriller is unimaginable without Aaryan. The actor, he says, is game to lead the second edition. Will Ghosh resume his place behind the camera? “We have not taken that call yet,” says Shewakramani. While the upcoming instalment will focus on a new chapter of Freddy’s life, the producer hints at building a franchise. “His motivation [to kill] is based on love. The second part can be darker, and more twisted. We would like to make a few more [editions] now that the movie is character-led.”

