Shaan and Shah Rukh Khan

Shaan on his song being replaced with 'O Maahi' in Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki: 'I was thrilled but…'

Shaan is one of the most loved singers in the music industry. With his melodious voice, he has won the hearts of many. Shaan has given some of the biggest hits to the industry, including 'Musu Musu Haasi Deu,' 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahan,' 'Chand Sifarish,' and 'Jab Se Tere Naina.' The versatile singer, in an interview, opened up about how his song from Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Dunki' was replaced by 'O Maahi'.

“I was thrilled that I got to sing a Shah Rukh Khan song, but for some reason, it was replaced by another song. So, these things. The song, 'O Maahi,' got onto becoming the popular song of that soundtrack, which is where my song was supposed to be slotted in," he said in an interview with PTI.

Shaan also said he feels "underutilized" in Bollywood, “Sadly, in the last 10 to 15 years, I've been much underutilized and not been a part of those big Bollywood songs, like I used to be. But at the same time, this could be of help. When you are constantly on a roll, there's no time to introspect, no time to work on your skills. You tend to keep going with the flow. At some point, you realize you're becoming mechanical, redundant. So I take this break, this little getaway as a good thing, that I get to work on my skill sets.”

Earlier, Shaan himself confirmed a romantic track in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'. Reacting to a tweet about him singing a composition by Shantanu Moitra in 'Dunki', Shaan wrote, "I’m so super excited about this LoveSong for SRK.. and have always had #RajuHirani Ji’s love and support .. just one correction .. this time the music is by the one and only @ipritamofficial Da!!!"

To note, Previously, Shaan has sung the songs 'Deewangi Deewangi', 'It's The Time To Disco', 'Kuch Toh Hua Hai', 'Main Hoon Don', which were part of films headlined by SRK.

About Dunki:

Dunki features an ensemble cast with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan.

‘Dunki’ focuses on the issue of immigration, with its title taken from the term "donkey journey," referring to the long, often dangerous routes people take worldwide to reach the places they want to immigrate to.

(With Inputs PTI)