In a recent interview, Shabana Azmi opened up about the Kangana Ranaut vs Javed Akhtar case and clarified that, contrary to the mutual settlement reports, Javed Akhtar has won the case.

In Pic: Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar & Kangana Ranaut

Listen to this article Kangana Ranaut vs Javed Akhtar case: Shabana Azmi refutes mutual settlement claims, says THIS x 00:00

While reports suggest that Javed Akhtar and Kangana Ranaut have mutually settled their defamation case, Shabana Azmi has refuted all these claims. In a recent interview, Shabana Azmi opened up about the case and clarified that, contrary to the mutual settlement reports, Javed Akhtar has won the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shaban Azmi on Kangana vs Javed Akhtar case

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Shabana Azmi shared, “They had asked for no monetary compensation but for her apology in writing. The victory is his and his lawyer Jay Bhardwaj’s." She added, “But I’m mystified why the press made it seem as though it was a mutual settlement but did not mention that it was the apology in writing which he was seeking and why he had fought the case for four and a half years."

What happened in the court

As per a court report, Kangana Ranaut had said, “The statements made by me in the interview dated July 19, 2020 and thereafter were a result of misunderstanding. I hereby unconditionally withdraw all the statements made by me….and I undertake not to repeat the same in future. I apologise for the inconvenience caused to Mr Javed Akhtar, who is one of the senior most members of the film fraternity, and I have the highest regards for him."

To this Javed Akhtar reacted saying, “In view of the statements made by Ms Kangana Ranaut, I agree to withdraw the complaint…"

What was the case about?

Akhtar had claimed that Ranaut defamed and damaged his “immaculate reputation” by dragging his name into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in her interview with a news channel in July 2020. In one of her claims, Kangana had stated that Akhtar had asked her to apologise to co-star Hrithik Roshan, who, in 2016, filed a lawsuit against her seeking an apology after a public spat over a statement on their alleged relationship. For a long time, Kangana was also involved in a very public feud with Hrithik after they did a film called Krrish 3 together. It was rumoured that during the filming, Hrithik and Kangana fell in love. While Kangana has openly spoken about the relationship, Hrithik has never admitted to it.

Meanwhile, in 2021, Ranaut hit back by filing a counter-complaint against Akhtar before a magistrate’s court, alleging criminal intimidation and insult to modesty. She claimed that during her meeting with Akhtar at his residence in 2016, he criminally intimidated her, demanding that she apologise to a co-star.