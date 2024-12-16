Supermodel Alicia Kaur shares her experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan in ad

Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood gets appreciation from supermodel Alicia Kaur. She shared her experience of sharing screen space with SRK in an advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan

Working with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is a dream for many in the entertainment industry. Interestingly, a couple of months ago, supermodel Alicia Kaur was fortunate enough to land the opportunity to work with King Khan for a TV commercial. In a recent interview with ANI, Alicia, a well-established figure on the runway, shared her reaction upon being offered the chance to share screen space with SRK in an advertisement. She admitted to "freaking out," thanks to Shah Rukh's timeless charm.

"Oh, my God. He's brilliant and so humble. He's such a nice guy... This shoot came together at the last minute because Shah Rukh only had one day free. On Monday, I got a message saying, 'Hey Alicia, just send us some recent snapshots of your face to check your current hair look.' By Tuesday, I was told, 'You're doing a TV commercial tomorrow.' It was for a phone company, and they said, 'You'll be working with SRK.' I was like, okay, who's SRK? I asked the agency, 'What's SRK?' They replied, 'It's Shah Rukh Khan.' They explained that the ad involved me and Shah Rukh Khan chasing each other around town, taking photos of each other," she recalled.

"I couldn't believe it. I was like, what is happening? I didn't even have to audition for this. I had no contact with the director, producer, or production team. They just decided Alicia could do it. Oh my God, my life turned upside down. I called my best friend in India and told her I was going to meet Shah Rukh Khan. I read the brief and freaked out. It was incredible. I'm so grateful for this opportunity," she said, beaming with excitement.

It turned out to be a truly memorable experience for Alicia. Describing SRK as a "funny guy," she further recalled, "Shah Rukh shot in the studio with a green screen setup... and then there was his body double for the outdoor shoots. He's so much fun and very charming." In January, Alicia shared a video of her ad with SRK on Instagram, expressing how she felt like "the luckiest girl in the world."

"My recent ad for @realmeindia with the one and only SRK @iamsrk - it was such an honour to work with such a legendary actor. Dreams come true in Bollywood. I have to say this is one of the coolest experiences I've ever had, thanks to the amazing team and the beautiful locations we got to visit during the shoot! From Mumbai to Johannesburg to Cape Town... it was so much fun, and the final ad looks FAB!! I feel like the luckiest girl in the world," she posted. Not just with Shah Rukh, Alicia recently had another notable collaboration, walking the ramp with Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra for Shantanu Nikhil's fashion show in Delhi.

