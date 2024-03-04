Akon recorded the song ‘Chammak Challo’ for Shah Rukh Khan's film ‘Ra.One’ over a decade ago. The track also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan with Akon Pic/X Video Screenshot

American singer Akon reached Jamnagar on Sunday for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Akon, who recorded the iconic ‘Ra.One’ song 'Chammak Challo' over a decade ago, reunited with Shah Rukh Khan, who was also present at the event. The duo danced to the catchy tunes of the song and were also joined by superstar Salman Khan. Watch the video below.

Ambani Nightout: Shah Rukh Khan performs along with Salman & Anant Ambani on Chammak Challo with Akon & Monali Thakur on stage. #ShahRukhKhan #AnantRadhikaWedding #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/kv9fYBLI2A — ℣αɱριя౯ 2.0 (@SRCxmbatant) March 4, 2024

Salman also played the bongo with Akon and wowed the audience.

Salman was totally in a party mood at Ambani’s event, as we saw him jamming with singer Akon.🔥



🎥: #salmankhan #akon pic.twitter.com/VmKkDHyrhO — Bollywood World (@bwoodworld) March 4, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan also captivated the guests with their romantic dance performance. Renowned singer Udit Narayan took centre stage to perform some of his biggest hits, one of which was the track 'Main Yahaan Hoon' from the film 'Veer Zaara'. SRK and Gauri stepped forward to dance together in front of the guests.

In the video, SRK looked handsome as ever in a white sherwani while Gauri looked stunning in a blue outfit.

i’ll never shut up about how shah rukh khan and gauri khan look so OUTSTANDING while dancing on main yahaan hoon 🤍

pic.twitter.com/YsI9nSwLCu — ْ🫧 (@therukhstar) March 3, 2024

Earlier, SRK joined Salman Khan and Aamir Khan and the trio set the stage on fire with their energetic dance performances. The trio aced the hook step of the Ram Charan and NTR Jr-starrer 'RRR' song 'Naatu Naatu'.

the 3 Khans dancing on Naatu Naatu. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman and Aamir together after a long time at Ambani pre wedding event ✨️ pic.twitter.com/lJH9LHHBpm — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) March 2, 2024

Singer Lucky Ali also delivered a noteworthy performance at the event, giving that much-needed dose of nostalgia.

One of my fav singer Lucky Ali and Arijit Singh singing Ek pal ka jeena was definitely not in my 2024 bingo card 🥹 This is so wholesome ❤️pic.twitter.com/AyYj1OmZgx — 𝐀𝐒𝐈𝐅⚔️🚩 (@iRavenousX) March 4, 2024

Coming to Shah Rukh Khan, the actor had an eventful year with the release of ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawan’, and ‘Dunki’. He will next be seen in ‘Pathaan 2’. The production on the YRF film is expected to begin as early as the end of this year. 'Pathaan', which was directed by Sidharth Anand, also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

He will also reunite with 'Tiger 3' actor Salman in 'Tiger VS Pathaan', a film is poised to serve as a precursor to an intense face-off between the two characters.

The Tiger franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, began with Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and continued with 'Tiger 3' in 2023.

Interestingly, SRK and Salman had cameos in each other's films 'Pathaan ' and 'Tiger 3' respectively. An official announcement regarding the new films in the YRF spy universe is awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)