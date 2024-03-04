Breaking News
Maharashtra: Dy CM firm on no eggs, govt looking at ‘veggie protein’
Exclusive | Maharashtra: Cops bust looteri dulhan racket
Mumbai: BMC announces opening of three new swimming pools
Mumbai: Illegal transfer of deceased woman’s SoBo flat rectified after 13 years
Mumbai: Stray dogs poisoned in Powai colony, cops register FIR
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Shah Rukh Khan reunites with Akon dances to Chammak Challo at Anant Radhikas pre wedding watch video
<< Back to Elections 2024

Shah Rukh Khan reunites with Akon, dances to ‘Chammak Challo’ at Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding - watch video

Updated on: 04 March,2024 10:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Akon recorded the song ‘Chammak Challo’ for Shah Rukh Khan's film ‘Ra.One’ over a decade ago. The track also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan reunites with Akon, dances to ‘Chammak Challo’ at Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding - watch video

Shah Rukh Khan with Akon Pic/X Video Screenshot

Listen to this article
Shah Rukh Khan reunites with Akon, dances to ‘Chammak Challo’ at Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding - watch video
x
00:00

American singer Akon reached Jamnagar on Sunday for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Akon, who recorded the iconic ‘Ra.One’ song 'Chammak Challo' over a decade ago, reunited with Shah Rukh Khan, who was also present at the event. The duo danced to the catchy tunes of the song and were also joined by superstar Salman Khan. Watch the video below. 





Salman also played the bongo with Akon and wowed the audience. 

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan also captivated the guests with their romantic dance performance. Renowned singer Udit Narayan took centre stage to perform some of his biggest hits, one of which was the track 'Main Yahaan Hoon' from the film 'Veer Zaara'. SRK and Gauri stepped forward to dance together in front of the guests. 

In the video, SRK looked handsome as ever in a white sherwani while Gauri looked stunning in a blue outfit.

Earlier, SRK joined Salman Khan and Aamir Khan and the trio set the stage on fire with their energetic dance performances. The trio aced the hook step of the Ram Charan and NTR Jr-starrer 'RRR' song 'Naatu Naatu'.

Singer Lucky Ali also delivered a noteworthy performance at the event, giving that much-needed dose of nostalgia. 

Coming to Shah Rukh Khan, the actor had an eventful year with the release of ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawan’, and ‘Dunki’. He will next be seen in ‘Pathaan 2’. The production on the YRF film is expected to begin as early as the end of this year. 'Pathaan', which was directed by Sidharth Anand, also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

He will also reunite with 'Tiger 3' actor Salman in 'Tiger VS Pathaan', a film is poised to serve as a precursor to an intense face-off between the two characters. 

The Tiger franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, began with Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and continued with 'Tiger 3' in 2023. 

Interestingly, SRK and Salman had cameos in each other's films 'Pathaan ' and 'Tiger 3' respectively. An official announcement regarding the new films in the YRF spy universe is awaited. 

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Shah Rukh Khan gauri khan Salman Khan Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant lucky ali
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK