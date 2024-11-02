Everyone, from fans to friends, is celebrating King Khan's birthday like a festival. Here’s how Bollywood wished Shah Rukh Khan on his special day.

Shah Rukh Khan has turned a year older today. As he rings in his 59th birthday, wishes are pouring in for the King. From Ananya Panday sharing a throwback picture to Rajkummar Rao's heartfelt post, everyone is celebrating King Khan's birthday like a festival. Here’s how Bollywood wished Shah Rukh Khan on his special day.

Celebs drop birthday wish for SRK

Rajkummar Rao dropped a hilarious video of him teaching SRK how to say “Bickyy Pleezzzz.” While sharing this video, Rao attached a sweet wish for King Khan and wrote, “Happy birthday dearest @iamsrk sir. You mean the world to us. May God bless you with all the happiness and success in this world. Thank you for inspiring millions of us to listen to our hearts and to follow our dreams and passion.”

Farah Khan, who has worked with SRK multiple times, also posted a love-filled wish for the Badshah of Bollywood. While sharing a series of pictures with Khan, Farah wrote, “Some throwback pics... tons of happy memories & lots more to make... happy birthday SHAH @iamsrk n happy birthday.”

Katrina Kaif also took to Instagram to share a heartfelt wish for Khan. While sharing a dashing photograph of King Khan, she wrote, “Nobody like you.” Meanwhile, Ananya Panday simply posted a throwback picture and added a few hearts.

“To the OG KING... My forever Baazigar... jo hamesha sabka dil jeet ta hai. Happy birthday; stay blessed with great health and happiness always,” wrote Shilpa Shetty. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Suhana Khan and others also poured in their love for Shah Rukh.

Gauri Khan plans big party

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan will host a party to kick off the festivities. Later that night, Shah Rukh will enjoy a quiet dinner with Gauri, their children, and his mother-in-law. A source told *India Today*, “Gauri Khan and SRK’s team have personally sent out invites to guests for his 59th birthday celebrations. An evening soirée with a guest list of over 250 people is planned for this grand occasion.”

The guest list includes Ranveer Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Atlee, Zoya Akhtar, Farah Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Neelam Kothari, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, and sisters Alia and Shaheen Bhatt.