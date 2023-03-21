Shah Rukh Khan brainstorms with Bhuvan Bam for creative ideas for 'Pathaan' promotions; watch video

In a clip shared by Prime Video, SRK was seen talking to actor-comedian Bhuvan Bam in a promo, which revealed the release date. The clip shows SRK in front of the camera as 'Pathaan', deciding on the opening line

Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster 'Pathaan' is all set to have its OTT premiere and the Bollywood superstar had his own funny way to share the announcement.

In a clip shared by Prime Video, SRK was seen talking to actor-comedian Bhuvan Bam in a promo, which revealed the release date. The clip shows SRK in front of the camera as 'Pathaan', deciding on the opening line.

He is heard saying: "Aapni kursi ke peti bandh lo, kyun ki Pathaan aa gaya hain, sirf Prime Video par (Fasten your seat belts, Pathaan is coming)..."

He then gets irritated with the lines and tells Bhuvan that they need to try something new.

Bhuvan throws in a couple of rhyming lines which include comparing the film with Aloo paratha and ghee among other things. While SRK humours him, he dismisses his ideas. Taking matters into his own hands, he tells Bhuvan: "I'll show you."

The superstar goes in front of the camera, and flexes his biceps, gives a peek of his abs. The camera zooms in and Shah Rukh Khan in his trademark style announces Pathaan's arrivale on Prime Video.

He says: "Pathaan dekhiye sirf Prime Video par"

The film will have its digital premiere on March 22. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. The film was released in theatres on January 25 and broke every box office record. From collecting nearly Rs. 60 crore on opening day to breaking the record of Baahubali to be the highest grossing Hindi film, Pathaan has won over the audience. The film will now continue its dream run on Prime Video. Director Siddharth Anand had recently revealed in an interview that the OTT version of the film will include some deleted scenes as well.

