Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, known as the 'King of Bollywood,' has appeared for the first time on the 2024 Hurun India Rich List. At 58 years old, his wealth is estimated at an impressive Rs 7,300 crore, thanks to his successful investments in Kolkata Knight Riders and Red Chillies Entertainment.

Khan's inclusion in the list stands out due to his financial success outside of acting. His ownership of the Kolkata Knight Riders, who won the IPL title last season, and his production company, Red Chillies Entertainment, have played a big role in boosting his wealth. The Badshah of Bollywood is also the most followed person on the Rich List, with 44.1 million Twitter followers, surpassing all other billionaires and celebrities on the list when it comes to social media presence.

About Shah Rukh Khan's rise to fame, and rags to riches story

His journey to this point certainly has not been a smooth one. Shah Rukh Khan’s constant co-star and co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders spoke about the time the actor’s car was taken away after he couldn’t pay its EMIs. Juhi recalled the interesting anecdote about Khan’s early days as an actor while speaking at an event held by the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

She shared, “I remember Shah Rukh those days didn't have a home in Mumbai. So he used to come from Delhi (his hometown). I don't know where he stayed. He used to have tea with the unit (the film crew), eat with the unit, and blended in the unit seamlessly. He also did 2-3 shifts then. He was doing Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman (1992) with me, Dil Aashna Hai (1992), and another film with Divya (Bharti, Deewana, 1992). He was very driven,” Juhi said.

“He had a black Gypsy. But it was taken away one day because he couldn't pay the EMI, or there was something. He came on our set very dejected. I told him, ‘Don’t worry, you'll have many more cars one day.' And he still remembers that. Because it's true. Look at him today,” added Juhi.

Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, will be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in 'Tiger vs Pathaan'. The film will reportedly have Tiger (Salman) locking horns with Pathaan, played by Shah Rukh Khan. It will mark their full-fledged collaboration after 'Karan Arjun'. An official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.