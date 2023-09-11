Breaking News
Mumbai: These are city’s dirtiest wards
Maharashtra: The empty posts that are making state lose fight vs malnutrition
Mumbai: 26-year-old held in massive cyber fraud; mastermind at large
Mumbai: DRI makes historic seizure of betel nuts worth Rs 32cr
Mumbai: Three held for security breach at Yellow Gate

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Shah Rukh Khan hints at Jawans sequel Buss visa ka hi wait kar raha hoon

Shah Rukh Khan hints at Jawan's sequel: Buss visa ka hi wait kar raha hoon

Updated on: 11 September,2023 12:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

On X, Shah Rukh Khan replied to a fan's tweet and hinted at the film's sequel

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Shah Rukh Khan hints at Jawan's sequel: Buss visa ka hi wait kar raha hoon
x
00:00

As his film 'Jawan' is creating waves at the box office, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has hinted at a second installment of the latest release in a chat with fans on social media. 


Shah Rukh took to X (formerly Twitter), where he was expressing his gratitude to fans for giving ‘Jawan’ so much love. 


A fan asked SRK: “Sir kaali ke saath ‘deal’ kyu nahi kar rahe... I am a big Vijay Sethupathi sir fan!” Replying to the question with a hint of the sequel’s plot, SRK said: "I am a big fan of Vijay sir too.. Par Kaali ka kaala dhan toh le liya ab dekho doosron ke bhi Swiss banks se lekar aata hoon… Buss visa ka hi wait kar raha hoon. Ha ha!!!"


A person shared several photos, posters and stills of Shah Rukh with the female cast of the film including Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone. 

"Itni ladkiyan kyun hai sir film mein (Why are there so many girls in the film sir)?" asked the fan.

The actor replied: "Yeh sab kyun ginn raha hai… mere looks ginn na Keep love and respect in your heart and maa aur beti ka samman karo….aur aage badho!"

Directed by Atlee, the mega blockbuster stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. It also features Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, and Aaliyah Qureshi.

It also has Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in special roles. 

The film released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 7.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

 

Shah Rukh Khan Jawan Vijay Sethupathi bollywood bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK