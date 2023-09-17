Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' creates new record at the box office

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has set the box office on fire and has been creating new records at the box office each day

Jawan was released in theatres on September 7 The film has beat Pathaan, Gadar 2 on its 11th day to create a new record The film starring Shah Rukh Khan has been directed by Atlee

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is leaving no stone unturned to set a new benchmark with its constantly rising box office numbers. Having arrived as an absolute festival, the film is creating examples of success. Now, it has become the fastest Hindi film to cross Rs 400 crore at the domestic box office.

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer has beaten his own film 'Pathaan' and Sunny Deol-starrer 'Gadar 2' to become the fastest film to enter the 400 cr club. The film achieved the feat in just 11 days Pathaan and Gaar 2 entered the 400 crore club in India on the 12th day since the release of their films.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media to share the news of Jawan creating a new record today.

‘JAWAN’ FASTEST TO ENTER ₹ 400 CR CLUB…

#Jawan: Day 11 [Sun]

#Pathaan: Day 12

#Gadar2: Day 12

#Baahubali2 #Hindi: Day 15

#KGF2 #Hindi: Day 23

#India biz. Nett BOC. #Hindi version only.

'Jawan' collected Rs 65.5 crore on opening day in India and crossed the Rs 500 crore mark globally in its first weekend. The film directed by Atlee was released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover among others. Sanjay Dutt also makes a special appearance in the film.

To celebrate the film's success, Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee, Deepika Padukone, Anirudh Ravichander, Raja Kumari and others addressed the media at YRF Studios. When Atlee was asked about his reaction to the record-breaking numbers of the film, he said, "I am a different director. To say it in one word, the day I met Shah Rukh sir, we decided to work together and bring a film for everyone. I remember writing love letters in our teenage days on plain white sheets. 'Jawan' is my love letter to SRK sir." To this, Shah Rukh replied: "I am always hungry for love. I live for love and this love letter has made me go overboard."

Shah Rukh, during the recent Ask SRK session, hinted at the possible sequel of Jawan. When a fan asked the superstar, "Sir kaali ke saath ‘deal’ kyu nahi kar rahe... I am a big Vijay Sethupathi sir fan!," he replied with a hint of the sequel’s plot. Shah Rukh said, "I am a big fan of Vijay sir too.. Par Kaali ka kaala dhan toh le liya ab dekho doosron ke bhi Swiss banks se lekar aata hoon… Buss visa ka hi wait kar raha hoon. Ha ha!!!"