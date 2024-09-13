On Thursday night, Shah Rukh Khan dropped by at HN Reliance hospital in Mumbai to meet new parents Deepika and Ranveer Singh. The superstar and Deepika share a close bond having worked together in multiple films

Shah Rukh Khan with Deepika; R- SRK at hospital (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Deepika Padukone shares a close bond with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The actress made her big grand debut in Bollywood with the superstar in the hit film 'Om Shanti Om'. The film also cemented a strong friendship between the two actors who then went on to feature in hit films like 'Chennai Express', 'Happy New Year', 'Pathaan'. Therefore it is no wonder that Khan arrived at the hospital in Mumbai where Deepika is admitted to meet her and her newborn.

Shah Rukh Khan meets Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Late on Thursday night, Shah Rukh Khan was seen arriving at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai where Deepika Padukone and her actor-husband Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Several videos and pictures of the actor's car entering and exiting the hospital emerged on social media platforms on Thursday night. He arrived at the hospital to personally congratulate the new parents and bless the baby girl. Deepika was admitted to the hospital on Saturday and gave birth on Sunday.

Mukesh Ambani visits Deepika and Ranveer

In a heartwarming gesture on Tuesday, India's richest man Mukesh Ambani paid a visit to the couple at the hospital. His car was seen arriving with tight security, showing his support and best wishes for the new parents. The video of the Indian businessman going to visit Deepika Padukone with heavy security instantly went viral.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce arrival of baby girl

On Sunday, September 8, announcing the arrival of their child, the couple in a joint post wrote "Welcome Baby Girl. After the couple officially announced that they had welcomed a baby girl, their friends from the industry started dropping congratulatory messages. Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is a close friend of Ranveer and Deepika, wrote: “Laxmi aayi hai! The queen is here.” Deepika’s "Gehraiyaan" co-star wrote: “Baby girl! Congratulations.” Saif Ali Khan’s son and Sara Ali Khan’s brother, Ibrahim, penned: “Congratulations.” Actor and comedian Sunil Grover said, “Badhai ho!! Best.” “Congratulations, welcome to the best club!” shared Mira Rajput.

Social media sensation and bestie of B-Townies, Orry, said: “Biggest biggest.” Kareena Kapoor dropped a wish from both her and Saif, stating, “Congratulations mommy and daddy from Saifu and Beboo… God bless the little angel.” Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations,” while others dropped heart emojis.