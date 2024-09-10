Well, Midday.com got in touch with an astrologer to understand more about how DeepVeer's daughter will be, and we have some happy news

In Pic: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Listen to this article Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s daughter is boon to her parents, predicts astrologer x 00:00

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed a baby girl on September 8th at Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital. Padukone was admitted to the hospital on September 7th. Though her due date was the 28th, she welcomed her little princess on the 8th. But isn't it all written? When will we be born? What will our horoscope be? And what will our behavioural patterns look like? Well, Midday.com got in touch with astrologer Prachi Chaturvedi to understand more about how DeepVeer's daughter will be, and we have some happy news. According to our astrologer, Deepika and Ranveer's daughter will be a boon to her parents.

Traits Deepika and Ranveer's Daughter Might Have:

Children born on the 8th are governed by Shani (Saturn). They possess a subtle nature and are very hardworking, understanding, and always down-to-earth. These individuals have wisdom, leadership qualities, ambition, and intelligence.

Deepika and Ranveer's Daughter Will Grow as a Spiritual Individual:

There is also a spiritual aspect to their personality, but it is often deeply hidden and not outwardly displayed. This spiritual side is further indicated for this child, as the total of her date of birth is 7, which represents Ketu.

Deepika and Ranveer's Daughter Will Prove to Be a Boon to Her Parents:

Ketu is all about detachment and spiritualism, making this child a boon to her parents. It is often said that those born in September come with a good age and are considered lucky for their parents and surroundings. They are believed to be the most beautiful among all zodiac signs. They are always supportive of people around them and bring good fortune.

About Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh:

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in November 2018 at a private and intimate ceremony at Lake Como and shared some pictures with fans on Instagram. Five years later, on Koffee With Karan, fans got to see their stunning wedding video.

Meanwhile, on the work front, both husband and wife will be seen in the upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial Singham Again. While Deepika is a new entrant into Shetty’s cop universe, Ranveer will be seen in a cameo avatar as Simmba.