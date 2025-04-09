Kunal Kamra took to his Instagram stories and shared the screenshot of his conversation with a Bigg Boss casting agent looking for contestants ahead of the upcoming season

Kunal Kamra Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Controversy king Kunal Kamra rejects Bigg Boss offer: 'Would rather check into a mental hospital' x 00:00

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, who courted a fresh controversy following the release of his video 'Naya Bharat', which targeted Mukesh Ambani's family and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, among others, has now revealed that he was approached for Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss but chose to reject it.

Kunal Kamra turns down Bigg Boss offer

Kunal Kamra took to his Instagram stories and shared the screenshot of his conversation with a casting agent looking for contestants ahead of the upcoming season. It is unclear whether Kamra was approached for Bigg Boss OTT 4 or Bigg Boss 19. The message from the casting agent read, "I am handling the casting for this season of Bigg Boss, and your name came up as someone they might find interesting. I know it might not have been on your radar, but honestly, it’s such a mad platform to show your real vibe and win over a massive audience. What do you think? Should we talk about it?" Kunal replied, “I would much rather check into a mental hospital…"

Kunal Kamra and his recent controversy

Last month, Kunal Kamra posted his video 'Naya Bharat' in which he sang a parody of 'Bholi Si Surat', a popular song from the Bollywood movie 'Dil To Pagal Hai'. With this parody song, he allegedly targeted Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, leading to multiple FIRs against him.

Following the controversy, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena youth group, Yuva Sena, vandalised the Habitat comedy venue where the show was filmed. The comedian, who has had several run-ins with the BJP-led Centre, has refused to apologise for his remark against Shinde. However, he has said that he would cooperate with the police.

Kunal also replied to political leaders, "threatening" him to teach a lesson in his official statement. Kamra stated that the 'inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change' the nature of his right. He added that it is not against the law, as far as his knowledge goes.

Kamra has now approached the Bombay High Court seeking the cancellation of the FIR filed against him in connection with the 'gaddar' jibe directed at Shinde.