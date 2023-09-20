Shah Rukh Khan offers prayers to Ganpati at Ambanis' puja, Deepika Padukone fixes AbRam's hair

In a viral video from the Ambanis' Ganesh Puja, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen interacting with the guests and offering prayers

Pic/X

Nita and Mukesh Ambani's Ganesh Puja was one of the highlights of Tuesday. They welcomed Lord Ganpati and celebrated his arrival with Bollywood celebrities. It was a starry affair with the who's who of showbiz in attendance. Shah Rukh Khan attended the Ganesh Puja with his wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and younger son AbRam Khan.

In a rare instance, Shah Rukh posed for lovely pictures with Gauri, Suhana and AbRam for the paparazzi. The actor looked dapper in a brown Pathaani suit. With his long locks pulled back, Shah Rukh served fashion inspiration for his fans.

A video from the ceremony inside Antilia went viral. In the clip, Shah Rukh can be seen offering prayers to Ganpati. Gauri and Suhana were with AbRam as they sought the blessings of the Lord of Wisdom. Mrs Ambani got excited seeing Shah Rukh and rushed to hug him.

Deepika Padukone, who shares a family-like relationship with Shah Rukh, was seen fixing his youngest child, AbRam's hair lovingly in the viral video. The actress looked gorgeous in a red outfit.

Shah Rukh invited Ganpati home this year as well. Sharing a picture from his Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, the superstar wrote, "Welcome home Ganpati Bappa Ji. Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honoring Lord Ganesha. May Lord Ganesha bless all of us with happiness, wisdom, good health, and lots of Modak to eat!!!"

Welcome home Ganpati Bappa Ji. Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honoring Lord Ganesha. May Lord Ganesha bless all of us with happiness, wisdom, good health and lots of Modak to eat!!! pic.twitter.com/d9Adfl1ggs — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 19, 2023

Shah Rukh and Deepika starred in two films this year. They were the lead pair in Yash Raj Films' Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it was a blockbuster film. Recently, the actress did a special appearance in Jawan. Deepika played a crucial role in the Atlee directorial.

Talking about her special appearance, Deepika said at Jawan's Mumbai press conference, "Whatever it is, I will always work in anything that SRK asks me to because we share a special bond since I started my career opposite him in 'Om Shanti Om'. And as for the switch from the sultry look in 'Pathaan' to the role of a mother in 'Jawan', I don't think any actor would think like how they would look in a certain role after doing a certain kind of role."