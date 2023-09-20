Breaking News
Thane: Kalyan Ganesh Mandal's theme 'democracy is at peril'; police serve notice
Mumbai weather update: Light to moderate rain with overcast skies
Pune: Over 35,000 women recite Ganapati Atharvashirsha as part of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations
Maha: Fire breaks out in a building in Mumbra, extinguished
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Shah Rukh Khan offers prayers to Ganpati at Ambanis puja Deepika Padukone fixes AbRams hair

Shah Rukh Khan offers prayers to Ganpati at Ambanis' puja, Deepika Padukone fixes AbRam's hair

Updated on: 20 September,2023 05:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tanmayi Savadi | tanmayi.savadi@mid-day.com

Top

In a viral video from the Ambanis' Ganesh Puja, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen interacting with the guests and offering prayers

Shah Rukh Khan offers prayers to Ganpati at Ambanis' puja, Deepika Padukone fixes AbRam's hair

Pic/X

Listen to this article
Shah Rukh Khan offers prayers to Ganpati at Ambanis' puja, Deepika Padukone fixes AbRam's hair
x
00:00

Nita and Mukesh Ambani's Ganesh Puja was one of the highlights of Tuesday. They welcomed Lord Ganpati and celebrated his arrival with Bollywood celebrities. It was a starry affair with the who's who of showbiz in attendance. Shah Rukh Khan attended the Ganesh Puja with his wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and younger son AbRam Khan.


In a rare instance, Shah Rukh posed for lovely pictures with Gauri, Suhana and AbRam for the paparazzi. The actor looked dapper in a brown Pathaani suit. With his long locks pulled back, Shah Rukh served fashion inspiration for his fans. 


A video from the ceremony inside Antilia went viral. In the clip, Shah Rukh can be seen offering prayers to Ganpati. Gauri and Suhana were with AbRam as they sought the blessings of the Lord of Wisdom. Mrs Ambani got excited seeing Shah Rukh and rushed to hug him. 


Deepika Padukone, who shares a family-like relationship with Shah Rukh, was seen fixing his youngest child, AbRam's hair lovingly in the viral video. The actress looked gorgeous in a red outfit. 

Shah Rukh invited Ganpati home this year as well. Sharing a picture from his Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, the superstar wrote, "Welcome home Ganpati Bappa Ji. Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honoring Lord Ganesha. May Lord Ganesha bless all of us with happiness, wisdom, good health, and lots of Modak to eat!!!"

Shah Rukh and Deepika starred in two films this year. They were the lead pair in Yash Raj Films' Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it was a blockbuster film. Recently, the actress did a special appearance in Jawan. Deepika played a crucial role in the Atlee directorial.

Talking about her special appearance, Deepika said at Jawan's Mumbai press conference, "Whatever it is, I will always work in anything that SRK asks me to because we share a special bond since I started my career opposite him in 'Om Shanti Om'. And as for the switch from the sultry look in 'Pathaan' to the role of a mother in 'Jawan', I don't think any actor would think like how they would look in a certain role after doing a certain kind of role."

Shah Rukh Khan abram khan gauri khan suhana khan bollywood bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment Top Stories nita ambani mukesh ambani

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK