Shah Rukh Khan attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at the Ambanis and looked handsome in a pathani kurta and salwar. He pulled off his long hair in a small ponytail

Picture Courtesy/ANI's Twitter account

Listen to this article Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shah Rukh Khan attends celebration at Ambanis with Gauri Khan and children Suhana-AbRam x 00:00

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan stole attention with his presence at the Ambani family Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on Tuesday night.

The ‘Jawan’ actor arrived at industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani’s residence Antilia with wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan, son AbRam Khan and mother-in-law Savita Chhibber.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Khan family was dressed to the nines. They happily posed for the paps.

SRK looked handsome in a pathani kurta and salwar. He pulled off his long hair in a small ponytail.

#WATCH | Actor Shah Rukh Khan along with family arrived at Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in Mumbai to attend Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. #GaneshChaturthi2023 pic.twitter.com/SuvtFBxxpX — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2023

Gauri opted for a shiny beige ethnic suit. Suhana complemented her mom in an ivory suit.

AbRam won everyone’s hearts with his ethnic look. The little one looked super cute in a blue kurta.

Earlier in the day, SRK extended Ganesh Chaturthi wishes to all.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “Welcome home Ganpati Bappa Ji. Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honoring Lord Ganesha. May Lord Ganesha bless all of us with happiness, wisdom, good health and lots of Modak to eat!!!”

Several fans reacted to Shah Rukh’s Ganesh Chaturthi wish and extended their heartfelt greetings.”Ganpati Bappa Maurya,” a fan commented.”Wish you the best sir,” another one wrote.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is currently basking in the success of ‘Jawan’, which has broken several records at the box office. The film is directed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.In an interview with ANI, Atlee opened up about how his collaboration with SRK took place.”I was busy shooting for ‘Bigil’ and all of sudden I got a call from Shah Rukh sir’s office. I flew to Mumbai and met Khan sir. It was a moment to cherish all my life. He humbly said, ‘I want to work with you.’ I was surprised to hear this. I replied, ‘Sir, it’s a great honour for me but I am just four films old.’ He then said, ‘You can make it…just do an Atlee film for me. I want to be a part of your world’. I came back to Chennai, worked on the script for eight months and then we finally came up with ‘Jawan’,” he wrote.

Deepika Padukone also has a special cameo in ‘Jawan’.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever