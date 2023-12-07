Shah Rukh Khan offers to send 'golden medicine' to netizen who described 'Pathaan', 'Jawan' as 'sh*t'

Shah Rukh Khan recently hosted a #AskSRK session with his fans on X. While he had quiry and funny answers for their questions, he also chose to respond to a troll in his charming way

Shah Rukh Khan is known to interact with his fans on X after every happy occasion. So after an overwhelming response to the trailer of his upcoming film 'Dunki', the superstar hosted one of his famous #AskSRK session. While the actor actively avoids trolls and people spreading negativity, he chose to address one of them this time.

"Because #Dunkitrailer aaya hai....Archies release pe hai....and I am just so happy and laid back. A few moments with you all of fun and funny answers. Let's do #AskSrk," SRK wrote on Wednesday announcing #AskSRK session.

SRK responded to several questions. He also reacted to a tweet that spoke ill of his previous two releases- 'Jawan' and 'Pathaan'. One of the social media users called SRK's last two blockbuster films, "sh*t".

"Due to your highly effective and efficient PR team last two tatti movies of your became a blockbuster.. do you still hv faith in ur PR and marketing team that #Dhunki will also bcm a hit and will be a another golden tatti from #Bollywood #AskSrk ," the user wrote.

SRK took notice of it and gave a befitting response.

Shah Rukh said that he was making an exception because he believed that this person needed medication for constipation, and wrote that he would ask his PR team to send the troll some medication.

"Normally I don't answer amazingly intelligent people like you. But in your case I am making an exception because I feel you need to be treated for constipation. Will tell my PR team to send you some golden medicines...hope u recover soon," he wrote.

Normally I don’t answer amazingly intelligent people like you. But in your case I am making an exception because I feel you need to be treated for constipation. Will tell my PR team to send you some golden medicines…hope u recover soon. https://t.co/FmKfCZxmyp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 6, 2023

SRK's latest QnA left his fans in splits.

A fan asked SRK if there are any 'sax-sux' (sex) scenes in 'Dunki'. The tweet read, "Sir #Dunki me sax sux to nahi hai na. Papa ke sath dekh sakte hai ? #AskSRK (sic)", loosely meaning, 'Sir, there are no sex scenes (sax-sux) in 'Dunki', right? Can I watch it with my dad?'.

And SRK, being the wittiest ever, replied, "Sax Sux toh samjha nahi tickets pe Tax Tux zaroor hoga. Daddy se le lena. #DunkiTrailer (sic) (I don't know much about sax-sux (sex scenes) but there is tax-tux (tax) in tickets. Take it from your father).

'Dunki' is helmed by RajKumar Hirani and also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. As per the makers, it is a heart-warming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores, it charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true.

Replying to a fan who asked if Dunki is a family film, SRK wrote, "Saath waalon ki family ke saath bhi dekh sakte hain. Holiday time take everyone along my friend. #Dunkitrailer."

When a fan asked how he managed to ace both the young and old look in Dunki, the superstar replied, "One has to work on physical attributes to play different ages...prosthetics and vfx and whole lot of team members have to work very hard to try and get it right. Months of work. #DunkiTrailer."

SRK also praised Taapsee and Vicky over their command of Punjabi language.

"Not too many I don't speak it too well so have left that part to @taapsee and #Vicky they are brilliant. #DunkiTrailer," SRK responded to a fan who asked if he speaks Punjabi in the film.

Shah Rukh Khan also responded to queries on premiere of daughter Suhana Khan's film The Archies.

I feel like the King of the World!!! https://t.co/AIFvKuyLHX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 6, 2023

It’s lovely to see your children grown up and starting to work hard. https://t.co/1ZE7owMar8 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 6, 2023

'Dunki', which also stars Boman Irani, will hit the theatres on December 21.

