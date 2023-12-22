In a new chat with Raya Abirached, Shah Rukh Khan confessed that he wants to take up a role that is "more age-real" but where he will still be a star

Pic Courtesy/IMDB

Listen to this article Shah Rukh Khan opens up about his next film after 'Dunki', says, "I want to do a film which is more age real" x 00:00

It's difficult to imagine a world without a Shah Rukh Khan film, particularly in 2023, given that he graced us with three movies this year: Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, which was released on December 21. However, this was our reality from 2018 to 2023, and consequently, the year 2023 will always be remembered as the year of King Khan. Now, hold on tight, as Shah Rukh Khan is hinting at his next movie, which is slated to begin filming in March or April 2024.

Shah Rukh Khan opens up about his next film after 'Dunki'

Shah Rukh Khan has also not given an interview in almost a year and has solely relied on his trusty Asksrk to do the promotional effort instead of interviews. But it seems like the sun has risen, and Shah Rukh Khan is open to interviews. In a new chat with Raya Abirached, Shah Rukh Khan confessed that he wants to take up a role that is "more age-real" but where he will still be a star. Speaking about his next film, he said, "I think I will start one in March or April now. I have been attempting now to do a film that is more age-real to me and play it still as the protagonist and the star of the film.”

During the conversation, Shah Rukh Khan mentioned what drew him to 'Dunki'. The actor said, "“To be honest, what draws you to a Rajkumar Hirani film is Rajkumar Hirani, and it’s a very heartfelt film.”

Shah Rukh Khan at Anand Pandit's 60th birthday bash

On December 21, a glittering bash celebrating veteran producer Anand Pandit's 60th birthday attracted the biggest stars in B-Town. It was no surprise then that King Khan was present despite his big release coinciding with his dear friend Anand Pandit's celebrations. Shah Rukh Khan showed up despite a hectic schedule to celebrate Pandit's special evening.

On the evening of Anand Pandit's 60th birthday, his autobiography was also launched. At the occasion, Khan took to the stage and addressed the crowd speaking about his association with the producer. In the night, at 12-1 am, he comes to visit me and we roam around Juhu. He doesn’t tell me, ‘this is my building, that is my building.’ Instead, in the two-kilometer drive, he tells me barring two to three buildings, all buildings are his (laughs). Our journey becomes easy,” Shah Rukh said. sharing an insight into the kind of bond they share.

“My final relationship with him is he is my spiritual guru. His buildings, under the Lotus Developers, are so high-tech and modern. I was surprised when I saw … Once you get into these buildings, you feel like you’re in New York or London. They are so high-end and still so close to being like home — warm, beautiful and such ammenities,” he added, praising not only Anand but his family members too.