During the press interaction, Shah Rukh revealed that Karan wasn't physically available for rehearsals and was planning to do them over Zoom

In Pic: Karan Johar & Shah Rukh Khan

Listen to this article ‘Film bhi bana mere bhai, kitna host karega’: Shah Rukh Khan playfully roasts Karan Johar x 00:00

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar's friendship goes back a long way. The duo has been friends since the time when they didn't have fans or fame. Their camaraderie is something fans adore. Shah Rukh Khan attended the IFFA press conference last night, and King Khan decided to showcase his witty side by teasing Karan Johar. During their light-hearted banter, SRK was humorously seen trolling Karan Johar for not making films.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

During the press interaction, Shah Rukh revealed that Karan wasn't physically available for rehearsals and was planning to do them over Zoom. Khan said, "Karan told me he won’t be rehearsing for hosting; he’ll do it on Zoom. He said, ‘Bhai, main Zoom pe kar lunga… main itna jaldi karta hu. Main toh itna hosting karta hu na.’ Chat show bhi host karta hai, film show bhi host karta hai… picture bhi toh bana, mere bhai, tu." These lines had the audience rolling with laughter. He further teased Karan, saying, “Kitna host karega tu?”

Shah Rukh Khan Chops His Long Hair for a New Look

Shah Rukh Khan took the opportunity to reveal his new look, styled using his son Aryan Khan’s clothing brand, Dyavol. King Khan wore a black t-shirt with jeans and a black cap. For the event, he was joined by filmmaker and Dharma honcho Karan Johar. Also in attendance was South star Rana Daggubati, who is seen hugging him in the above video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Shah Rukh Khan’s Work Front

Khan will next be seen in 'King' alongside Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. Rumor has it that Suhana’s second film is inspired by the English-language French production, 'Leon: The Professional' (1994). It has been tentatively titled 'King'. The original film revolves around a professional hitman who reluctantly takes in a twelve-year-old after her family is murdered by a corrupt official. The two form an unusual relationship as she becomes his protégée and learns to be like him. Director Sujoy Ghosh is adapting the revenge drama, with Shah Rukh Khan playing a role that was originally essayed by Jean Reno and Suhana stepping into Natalie Portman’s shoes.