Romantic drama 'Veer Zaara', headlined by Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, reportedly entered the Rs 100 crore club within a week of its re-release

A still from Veer Zaara

Listen to this article Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta's 'Veer Zaara' enters Rs 100 crore club after 20 years thanks to re-release x 00:00

Legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra's directorial 'Veer Zaara' was re-released in theatres on September 13. Headlined by Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, the romantic drama has reportedly entered the Rs 100 crore club within a week. The figure stands for its gross collection worldwide. This is the second time the film has been re-released this year. During its original release in 2003, ‘Veer Zaara’ earned Rs 61 crore gross in India and Rs 37 crore abroad. In February 2024 it earned Rs 30 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

'VEER ZAARA' CROSSES ₹ 💯 CR *WORLDWIDE GROSS* ON RE-RELEASE... Released in very few cinemas [282] and with limited showings, the timeless classic #VeerZaara - originally released in 2004 - fares very well in its *re-release*.



As it enters Week 2 [203 cinemas], #VeerZaara… pic.twitter.com/G19orck83O — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 20, 2024

About SRK-Preity Zinta’s ‘Veer Zaara’

‘Veer Zaara’ transcends borders and generations with its powerful narrative of love, sacrifice, and hope. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Rani Mukerji, Divya Dutta, and Manoj Bajpayee. The film showcases the eternal love story of Indian Air Force pilot, Veer Pratap Singh (Shah Rukh Khan) and a Pakistani woman, Zaara Hayaat Khan (Preity Zinta). 'Veer Zaara' was much liked for its story, performance by the cast of the movie, and music.

When Rani Mukerji recalled shooting 'Veer Zaara'

Taking a walk down memory lane, Rani Mukerji recalled working with her late father-in-law Yash Chopra. She said, "Just to shoot with him was an experience by itself. He was always behind the cameraman watching us and okaying the shots which was very new for me because the directors who I had worked with, used to be just very close to the monitor as that became the new age thing to do. But when I shot with Yash uncle, I realised that how they must be actually taking out work from actors. They were constantly looking at us standing next to the camera and calling for the shots. He was the only director who wanted to feed us all the time to make sure we were happy and laughing!"

"Seeing Shah Rukh in the old man avatar was really awkward for both of us. Before this, I had always romanced him and in this film, he had to look at me with the imagery of a daughter and I had to look at him as a father figure, which was a bit tough," said Rani.

Recently, the audience also witnessed the re-release of films like 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein', 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Lakshya', 'Rockstar' and 'Laila Majnu'.