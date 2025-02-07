As Indian citizens are deported from the US and their stories come to light, sources say producers are planning to re-release Dunki that explored illegal immigration

(From left) Taapsee Pannu and Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki

Listen to this article Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki to be re-released in theatres? x 00:00

Over the past few days, our news feeds have been flooded with videos of Indians, in handcuffs, being deported from the US, as part of President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown. With the episode putting the spotlight on illegal immigration, it is being heard that Dunki (2023), which explored the theme, might

return to theatres.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources reveal that discussions about a re-release are underway at Red Chillies Entertainment, which backed the Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu-starrer. “The situation with Indian immigrants being deported in terrible conditions has reignited conversations around the themes of Dunki. Like every Rajkumar Hirani film, it was always meant to be more than just a big-ticket release; it highlighted a real struggle. Given what’s happening now, the film’s story feels urgent,” says a source.

In Dunki, Khan played Hardy, who helps his Punjab-based friends as they take the illegal donkey route and migrate to the UK in the hope of a better life. The film depicted not only the risks involved in the donkey route, but also the hardships illegal migrants face in foreign countries. An industry insider adds, “There is interest from distributors. The makers are looking at a potential release as early as this month.”

When mid-day texted Hirani, he said, “I’m not aware of any such plans, but I’d be happy if it re-releases. Illegal immigration has been happening for years from Punjab. It’s just that the rest of the country is becoming aware now.” We also reached out to Red Chillies Entertainment, who didn’t respond till press time.