Updated on: 12 November,2022 04:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
King Khan received the award at the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2022, where he was honoured with the prestigious 'Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative' award for his contribution as the International Icon of Cinema and Culture

Shah Rukh Khan receives award in Sharjah, bowls over audience with iconic his pose, dialogues

(Pics courtesy: IANS)


Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan attended the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2022 where he was honored with the Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative award.


The actor, who was in an all-black avatar with a slick back-brushed hairdo, received the award for the act of "contribution to the cultural scene and reproductivity in the field of writing and creativity".



For the megastar, whose fandom spreads across views in Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas apart from India, his presence at the fair marks the first conferment of the SIBF global icon of cinema and cultural narrative.


After receiving the award, the actor that "words, books and stories, these are the things which brings together. We are trying to bring humanity together through cinema, storytelling's, stories, through books and dance. Books are integral parts of our life, not only read, we should adopt the essence of it in our life".

"All of us, no matter where we live, what colour we are, what religion we follow or what songs we dance to, thrive in a culture of love, peace and compassion," he added.

While on stage, the megastar also recreated his iconic, arms-stretched-out pose, from 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'. He treated the audience with his iconic dialogue from the film 'Om Shanti Om': "Itni Shiddat se maine tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai, ke har zarre ne mujhe tumse Milane ki saazish ki hai. Kehte hain ki... Agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaaho to puri kayanat usey tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai."

The 2007 blockbuster recently clocked 15 years. He also added dialogues from his 1993 hit 'Baazigar'.

Crowds cheered wildly and stood up on chairs to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor inside the ballroom of the SIBF. He blew kisses and waved at the hundreds of people, as screams of 'I love you Shah Rukh' rang through the hall.

The award is SIBF's initiative to recognise and honour individuals whose efforts in their careers have helped transcend cultural barriers and whose contributions to the arts have created cultural ties between varying identities.

The multifaceted actor, producer, and businessman, SRK or King Khan, as he is popularly known, has appeared in more than 80 films over a three-decade-long career and enjoys a fan following that cuts across ages and races.

