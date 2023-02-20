Shah Rukh Khan reveals why his next is called 'Jawan' and it is hilarious!

After his action entertainer 'Pathaan' turned out to be a blockbuster, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next 'Jawan'. He gave a hilarious reason behind the title of his upcoming movie, directed by Atlee

After his action entertainer 'Pathaan' turned out to be a blockbuster, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next 'Jawan'. He gave a hilarious reason behind the title of his upcoming movie, directed by Atlee. On Monday, SRK treated his fans with a question and answer session. A user said that an FIR should be filed against the star for saying that he is 57-years-old. The fan also shared a picture of the actor flaunting his well-chiselled body.



To which, SRK replied: "Please mat karo yaar. Theek hai main hi maan jaata hoon I am 30 years old. There I have now told you the truth..and that's why, even my next film is called Jawan." A fan asked him about his book, he replied: "Not yet but after I finish final shoot of Jawan and Dunki I will get back to it." A netizen wanted the key to a happy married life from the superstar. "Gauri has the most simple heart and mind. She has just kept us all believing in the goodness of family and love," said Shah Rukh.

One asked about what keeps him occupied when he does "absolutely doing." "Yes, I spend a lot of time doing nothing...it clears the mind for things that I need to do later. "Jo kuch nah karte woh kamaal karte hain." Readers may recall that a few days back, when a fan said that it was his team replying to fan questions on Twitter, the actor said, "Sharma ji har cheez mein jhoot kyon dhoondhte ho…kaha na positive raho Zinda raho!!" Regarding his session, another fan asked whether he picks the questions randomly or only interesting ones. "Interesting is better…otherwise same questions same answers…seems more like Maths not #AskSRK," he wrote back.

Khan had also reacted to several tweets of fans celebrating Pathaan by doing social activities like blood donation drives. Several also had questions regarding the upcoming film. When asked if the film will have romance, he said, "Main jahan hota hoon wahan romance…dance…bromance hota hi hai." Another fan informed that he has booked tickets for a midnight show of the film but is worried about not getting entry into his house post the film. "Ghar ke bahar hi so jao. Subah aise behave karna jaise morning run se waapis aa rahe ho!! Good idea??" suggested King Khan.